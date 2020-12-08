Star Giuliani Witness Mellissa Carone Says in New Interview That She Refuses to Quarantine and Was ‘Not Drunk’ at Michigan Hearing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mellissa Carone, the Michigan woman who recently served probation and then became a viral sensation after telling state lawmakers that she witnessed election malfeasance, is speaking out to the syndicated television show Inside Edition.

The reporter who conducted the interview — and even a press release touting the broadcast — described Carone’s statements to lawmakers as a “train-wreck.”

Despite snarky comments on social media pertaining to her performance, Carone told the show she was not inebriated at the legislative hearing.

“I wasn’t drunk,” Carone told Inside Edition, per a press release. “I would swear under oath that I wasn’t drunk. I was not drunk. I hardly never drink, ever.” (Note the double negative, which appears in the original quote released by the show. The video version of the story cut that line off. Inside Edition confirmed to Law&Crime that the original quote contained the double negative but said it was “cut from the show piece due to time.”)

Carone also said she is “not concerned at all” about spending hours with Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis in Michigan. Both are reportedly positive for COVID-19. Though Inside Edition noted that the county health department ordered a quarantine for those “anyone who did not wear a face covering” during the hearing, Carone said she would not quarantine.

Carone further suggested she had no clue whether Giuliani or Ellis knew of her recent brush with the criminal courts.

“I don’t know, they never said anything,” Carone said when asked if she ever discussed the criminal matter with either of the Trump attorneys who ballyhooed her claims of election fraud.

The full Inside Edition report is scheduled to air Tuesday, Dec. 8th.

[image via handout from Inside Edition]

