Star Giuliani Witness Mellissa Carone Says in New Interview That She Refuses to Quarantine and Was ‘Not Drunk’ at Michigan Hearing

Aaron KellerDec 8th, 2020, 5:27 pm

Mellissa Carone, the Michigan woman who recently served probation and then became a viral sensation after telling state lawmakers that she witnessed election malfeasance, is speaking out to the syndicated television show Inside Edition.

The reporter who conducted the interview — and even a press release touting the broadcast — described Carone’s statements to lawmakers as a “train-wreck.”

Despite snarky comments on social media pertaining to her performance, Carone told the show she was not inebriated at the legislative hearing.

Mellissa Carone, who was working for Dominion Voting Services, speaks in front of the Michigan House Oversight Committee in Lansing, Michigan on December 2, 2020. - The president's attorneys, led by Rudy Giuliani, have made numerous allegations of election fraud.

Mellissa Carone alongside Rudy Giuliani in Michigan. Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images.

“I wasn’t drunk,” Carone told Inside Edition, per a press release. “I would swear under oath that I wasn’t drunk. I was not drunk. I hardly never drink, ever.” (Note the double negative, which appears in the original quote released by the show. The video version of the story cut that line off. Inside Edition confirmed to Law&Crime that the original quote contained the double negative but said it was “cut from the show piece due to time.”)

Carone also said she is “not concerned at all” about spending hours with Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis in Michigan. Both are reportedly positive for COVID-19. Though Inside Edition noted that the county health department ordered a quarantine for those “anyone who did not wear a face covering” during the hearing, Carone said she would not quarantine.

Carone further suggested she had no clue whether Giuliani or Ellis knew of her recent brush with the criminal courts.

mellissa carone mugshot, rudy giuliani election fraud witness, michigan

Mellisa Anne Wright (now Carone). Image via the Southgate, Mich. Police Dept.

“I don’t know, they never said anything,” Carone said when asked if she ever discussed the criminal matter with either of the Trump attorneys who ballyhooed her claims of election fraud.

The full Inside Edition report is scheduled to air Tuesday, Dec. 8th.

[image via handout from Inside Edition]

Aaron Keller - On Air Host

