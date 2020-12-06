Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Weeks of Public Appearances in Service of Trump

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19, said POTUS on Sunday afternoon.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

It’s worth mentioning he called COVID-19 the “China Virus,” his preferred, xenophobic term for the disease.

Giuliani, 76, falls into the high-risk category for COVID-19. As for the legal angle on this, he has been a prominent surrogate in Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. He maintains widespread voter fraud, but even he did not go as hard in the paint when facing a Pennsylvania federal judge.

“This is not a fraud case,” he said.

Not mentioned enough: Both federal and state opinions scathingly dismissing pro-Trump efforts to overturn Pennsylvania’s election results quoted Rudy Giuliani telling a judge, verbatim, “This is not a fraud case.” pic.twitter.com/T1Ut3QmOuS — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 29, 2020

That is compared to his public, out-of-court presentations and statements. Memorably, he accompanied Dominion Voting Systems contractor Mellissa Carone, who told Michigan lawmakers that her supervisors were in on voter fraud, that the count was unfair, that staffers were improperly trained, and that “vans full of ballots” (which she claimed to know about second-hand) may have been brought in when Trump took the lead. She verbally butted heads with Michigan state legislator Steve Johnson (a Republican). Michigan already certified its election results.

Courts across the country have found the Trump campaign’s legal challenges largely either unsubstantiated or moot.

Giuliani’s son Andrew H. Giuliani reported getting COVID-19 last November, shortly after ex-Mayor Giuliani appeared with attorneys Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis in an infamous November 19 press conference. Rudy Giuliani was not masked when appearing next to Carone this week.

[Image via Rey Del Rio/Getty Images]

