COVID-19 Infections Spread Among Trump Campaign Lawyers, Stoking ‘Fears’ at White House

Having managed to produce just a single victory in numerous lawsuits challenging the results of the 2020 election, the Trump campaign legal team hasn’t exactly built a reputation as being feared for their legal prowess in the courtroom. When it comes to spreading COVID-19, however, two members of the “elite strike force team,” Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, have given those around them plenty of reason to fear for their own health and safety. While Giuliani was hospitalized on Sunday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Ellis also has been informing associates that she contracted the virus, Axios reported Tuesday.

Giuliani confirmed the report as to Ellis on WABC radio in New York City on Tuesday.

According to the original report, multiple sources told Axios that Ellis’s diagnosis had stirred “fears” in the West Wing because of her presence at a White House Christmas party on Friday that was also attended by senior Trump administration staffers.

“Ellis showed up to the White House senior staff party in the East Wing on Friday as the guest of Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro and was not seen wearing a mask,” the report stated.

Several White House officials told Axios that Ellis—who continued to promulgate conspiracy theories about election fraud and falsely claimed that President Donald Trump was the actual winner of the 2020 election—wasn’t welcomed at the event in the first place.

“She had the nerve to show up at the senior staff Christmas party knowing everyone was furious with her for constantly stirring Trump up with nonsense,” one senior official said, adding that learning she had tested positive only “compounded this anger.”

When the outlet reached out to Ellis Monday evening regarding reports of her diagnosis, she responded that it was “rude” to text her after midnight, but she added that Axios “must be more informed than me because I haven’t heard that.”

Ellis appeared to provide a further response to the reporting Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

“Funny how MSM is quick to believe one or two unnamed ‘sources’ every time, and yet refuses to acknowledge hundreds of eye witnesses across six states who signed affidavits under oath,” she wrote.

The pugnacious Ellis has come under increased scrutiny after the New York Times last week published an exposé revealing that the self-proclaimed “constitutional law attorney” has almost no experience actually practicing constitutional law.

“She holds herself out as an expert on the Constitution based on her self-published book and her teaching of pre-law classes to undergraduates,” the report stated. “She has never appeared in federal district or circuit court, where most constitutional matters are considered, according to national databases of federal cases, and does not appear to have played a major role in any cases beyond her criminal and civil work in Colorado.”

