John Bolton Likes Tweet Saying Trump Should ‘Fire the Moron Who Hired John Bolton’

Republican hawk John Bolton, formerly President Donald Trump’s handpicked National Security Advisor, liked a tweet saying Trump should fire the moron who hired John Bolton.

This is, simply put, where things are right now: Republican Senators are scrambling over how to deal with impeachment trial witnesses and this is what Bolton is up to.

The tweet Bolton liked was in response to some things the president said Wednesday on Twitter:

For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, “begged” me for a non Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying “Don’t do it, sir,” takes the job, mistakenly says “Libyan Model” on T.V., and many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this?

This wasn’t Bolton’s only recent Twitter like. The other was a tweet asking him to tell Fox News’ Sean Hannity the “absolute truth.”

Needless to say, Bolton’s forthcoming book has been on the mind of the president. It has been discussed in the news since Sunday, when the New York Times reported that Bolton manuscript directly linked the Ukraine military aid hold to efforts to get that foreign power to announce the politically motivated investigations of the Bidens the 45th president desired. Trump and his allies have long argued that there’s no one with first-hand knowledge of the quid pro quo Democrats alleged and witnesses testified about in the House phase of the impeachment inquiry.

Since Sunday, though, the president’s defense has argued that even if Trump did what Bolton says, that’s not an impeachable offense. The Wall Street Journal agreed.

[Image via Alex Wong/Getty Images]