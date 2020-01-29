Mother Indicted in Alleged Suffocation Murders of Her 3 Children

The murder case of Arizona woman Rachel Henry moves forward. She was indicted Tuesday for allegedly smothering her three children: Zane Henry, 3, Miraya Henry, 1, and the youngest, 7-month-old Catalaya Rios, according to 12 News.

The defendant was arrested last week.

I had to take a break after reading the details on what happened. Court paperwork says Rachel Henry smothered her children one by one. The 3yo boy tried to fight back. She sang to them as she obstructed their breathing. Terrible. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/jKz5QkTGtB — Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) January 22, 2020

Phoenix police said they responded Monday evening to a 911 call. They found the children unresponsive, and they attempted CPR, but it was already too late, investigators said. Henry confessed to the slayings, police claim.

She and her family had moved to Arizona from Oklahoma last summer.

Police say this woman, 22-year-old Rachel Henry, admitted to killing her three children, ages 3, 2, and 7 months. Medical examiner will determine cause of death. Rachel was taken into custody last night. #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/8XORCWyfYW — Christina Carilla (@ChristinaCFox10) January 21, 2020

Family gave us photos of 3-year-old Zane Henry, 1-year-old Miraya Henry and 7-month-old Catalaya Rios, the three children who were allegedly murdered by mother Rachel Henry in a Phoenix home. MORE: https://t.co/VoTJ0O9pbc pic.twitter.com/EhpfsAVJ0D — 12 News (@12News) January 23, 2020

Officers said that Henry murdered Miraya first, according to AZ Family. She placed her hand over the girl’s mouth, officers said. Zane tried to stop her, even punching her, cops said. Henry chased her son, and was allegedly “interrupted” when relatives arrived home. One of the others played with the boy for a while, but Henry later took Zane into a back bedroom where she straddled him and held his nose and mouth shut with her hand, officials said.

She allegedly killed her infant daughter last, singing to her as the girl passed away. Henry then positioned the children on a couch as if they were napping, cops said. Police described the defendant as being addicted to meth, and to having acted strangely the previous several days.

Her attorney of record did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.

[Mugshot via Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office]