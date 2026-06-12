A Wisconsin man accused of abusing a 3-month-old baby will have to wait longer to go on trial.

David Schmies, 27, was charged with physical abuse of a child in connection with a 2022 incident involving a 3-month-old baby boy. According to court documents obtained by local CBS affiliate WSAW, the baby was found by one of Schmies' relatives, who noticed the baby had poor coloring and a swollen head. The baby was brought to the hospital on Dec. 13, 2022.

According to the court documents, the relative found the baby as Schmies was getting out of the shower. Schmies allegedly told the relative, "Yeah, he'll be fine." But when pressed about what happened, Schmies reportedly started crying.

Police said that the baby had bruises all over his body that were most likely the result of repeated abuse. The baby also had 15 rib fractures, which medical staff said were probably caused by the baby being squeezed. Per the court documents, the baby also had multiple fractures in both legs that medical staff believed were caused by his limbs being yanked. The fractures were all in various stages of healing, indicating abuse that had taken place over time.

According to court documents, the baby also had a skull fracture and brain bleeding.

Schmies allegedly said the injuries were caused when the baby fell off a bed, a claim that medical staff disputed.

Schmies, who was 22 years old at the time, was arrested and charged with physical abuse of a child, repeated acts intentionally causing harm. He was initially booked into the Portage County Jail; he is currently in custody at the Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution, where he is being held on unrelated charges.

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Police did not specify the relationship between Schmies and the baby, who survived his injuries.

Local ABC affiliate WAOW reported that Schmies turned down a plea deal after his trial was delayed several times. His most recent trial date was scheduled to begin Aug. 31. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on Aug. 12.