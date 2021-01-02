Official Pro-Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis Distances Herself from Unofficial Pro-Trump Attorney Lin Wood

Jenna Ellis, the attorney who actually represents President Donald Trump, took to Twitter on the evening of New Year’s Day to distance herself from attorney L. Lin Wood, the Georgia lawyer who does not represent Trump but who litigates to support Trump’s interests.

“To be clear: I do not support the statements from Attorney Lin Wood,” Ellis tweeted. “I support the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution.”

Wood retorted that he, too, supported the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution and quipped about Ellis’s comparative lack of experience as measured by years:

I support the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution too, Jenna @JennaEllisEsq. I was fighting for both 7 years before you were born. I fight for TRUTH too. Truth always prevails. You do support that statement, don’t you, Jenna? https://t.co/vsaI7BxEHZ — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 2, 2021

What followed was a significant backlash against Ellis.

Many Twitter users refused to logically uncouple Ellis’s legal advocacy on behalf of Trump from the parallel legal advocacy of Wood in support of Trump.

You don’t get to divorce yourself from the insanity once it gets too out of hand for you, Jenna. You poured gasoline on the fire, you own the ashes now. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 2, 2021

Jenna. Hear me out. YOU ARE AN INTRIGAL PART OF CREATING THESE MONSTERS. WHEN YOU SUPPORT A COUP, WHY WOULD YOU THINK IT’S GOING TO KEEP BEING PEACEFUL?? — Emma Smith (@therealEmmaHale) January 2, 2021

Lin Wood is the Rudy Giuliani of Sidney Powells — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 2, 2021

Personal insults were naturally traded as the criticism continued:

Disavowed by the traffic lawyer. 🎄 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 2, 2021

At least I moved forward in my career. You’re still editor at large at Daily Beast… and what, twice my age? 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 2, 2021

And yet I’ve still managed never to sit next to Rudy Giuliani or tried to overturn a free and fair election. So I’m going to chalk that up as a win. https://t.co/uluzM1rRg3 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 2, 2021

Prior to Ellis’s repudiation of Wood, Wood shockingly called for the resignation of two Supreme Court justices—Stephen Breyer and John Roberts—and of Vice President Mike Pence. Wood even called for their arrests for treason. Treason is the only crime contained within the constitution itself (Article III, Section 3) and is punishable by a sentence of between five years and the death penalty under federal statute (18 U.S.C. § 2381). Whoever commits treason “shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States,” the statute also says, which is perhaps why so many in political circles are hurtling the very serious alleged crime at their opponents (real or perceived) in public statements these days.

Chief Justice John Roberts & Justice Stephen Breyer should resign from their positions on the United States Supreme Court by Noon ET tomorrow, January 2, 2021. Our Constitution is based on God’s laws. Roberts & Breyer are not worthy to interpret our Constitution. pic.twitter.com/d0TRqGaJZU — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 2, 2021

Mike Pence @VP @Mike_Pence should resign immediately unless he publicly states that he will reject electors from states where fraud occurred. A man of God would NEVER certify a lie. Every lie will be revealed. Every lie means every lie. Always has. Always will. https://t.co/QbGJyFYRyF pic.twitter.com/fvhsj3Y6Eo — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 2, 2021

Too bad we don’t get New Year’s wish list. If we did, I know 3 things I would want on my list: 1. Sec. Pompeo @SecPompeo in charge of Senate on 1/6/21 after Pence @VP is arrested.

2. @GenFlynn to be appointed as Vice-President by @realDonaldTrump.

3. 4 more Trump years! 2021! — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

Time to clean house in 2021. Let the military LOCK THEM ALL UP. The crime is treason. They are traitors. It must be done if our country is to survive & once again serve as a bright beacon of light that provides hope of freedom to the world. https://t.co/5aN4rhniyI — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

Ellis, via the Trump Campaign, previously distanced herself from Attorney Sidney Powell, who also litigates pro-Trump matters in court, through a press release dated Nov. 22, 2020.

