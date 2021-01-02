Watch Our Live Network Now

Official Pro-Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis Distances Herself from Unofficial Pro-Trump Attorney Lin Wood

Aaron KellerJan 2nd, 2021, 11:10 am

Lawyer Jenna Ellis (R) listens to Melissa Carone, who was working for Dominion Voting Services, as she speaks in front of the Michigan House Oversight Committee in Lansing, Michigan on December 2, 2020. - Jenna Ellis, one of US President Donald Trumps lawyers, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to media reports on December 8, 2020. Ellis had attended a Christmas party at the White House. Her reported positive test also comes just days after Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tested positive. He was hospitalized on December 6, 2020.

Jenna Ellis, the attorney who actually represents President Donald Trump, took to Twitter on the evening of New Year’s Day to distance herself from attorney L. Lin Wood, the Georgia lawyer who does not represent Trump but who litigates to support Trump’s interests.

“To be clear: I do not support the statements from Attorney Lin Wood,” Ellis tweeted. “I support the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution.”

Wood retorted that he, too, supported the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution and quipped about Ellis’s comparative lack of experience as measured by years:

What followed was a significant backlash against Ellis.

Many Twitter users refused to logically uncouple Ellis’s legal advocacy on behalf of Trump from the parallel legal advocacy of Wood in support of Trump.

Personal insults were naturally traded as the criticism continued:

Prior to Ellis’s repudiation of Wood, Wood shockingly called for the resignation of two Supreme Court justices—Stephen Breyer and John Roberts—and of Vice President Mike Pence.  Wood even called for their arrests for treason.  Treason is the only crime contained within the constitution itself (Article III, Section 3) and is punishable by a sentence of between five years and the death penalty under federal statute (18 U.S.C. § 2381).  Whoever commits treason “shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States,” the statute also says, which is perhaps why so many in political circles are hurtling the very serious alleged crime at their opponents (real or perceived) in public statements these days.

Ellis, via the Trump Campaign, previously distanced herself from Attorney Sidney Powell, who also litigates pro-Trump matters in court, through a press release dated Nov. 22, 2020.

[Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

Aaron Keller - On Air Host

Aaron Keller holds a juris doctor degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law and a broadcast journalism degree from Syracuse University.  He is a former anchor and executive producer for the Law&Crime Network who now contributes to the Law&Crime website. DISCLAIMER:  This website is for general informational purposes only.  You should not rely on it for legal advice.  Reading this site or interacting with the author via this site does not create an attorney-client relationship.  This website is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney.  Speak to a competent lawyer in your jurisdiction for legal advice and representation relevant to your situation.

You may also like: