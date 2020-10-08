Six Men Charged for Conspiracy to Kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor to Try Her for ‘Treason’ Before the Election

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested six men for plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, so that they could try her for “treason.”

Whitmer, whose COVID-19 shutdown of Michigan was recently found to be illegal by Michigan’s Supreme Court, was repeatedly targeted on Twitter by President Donald Trump in recent months. In April, for instance, he tweeted in all caps: “LIBERATE MICHIGAN.” In May, armed militia members showed up at the Capitol building to protest and demand “freedom” from Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders.

According to the feds, Whitmer was targeted in the real world by at least six men. Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta have been charged in a conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer.

Fox 2 Detroit reported that the men are all Michigan residents, except from Croft. Croft and Fox are accused of meeting with roughly 13 others back June 6 in Ohio to create a society dedicated to the Bill of Rights. Their interpretation of the Bill of Rights allegedly included the kidnapping of a sitting governor, as well as talk about murder.

The feds alleged that Fox pursued a plan to form a militia to kidnap Whitmer before the 2020 Election—taking hostages at the Capitol building, if need be, in order to try Whitmer for “treason.” Seriously. Per the FBI:

Fox said he needed ‘200 men’ to storm the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, and take hostages, including the Governor. Fox explained they would try the Governor of Michigan for ‘treason,’ and he said they would execute the plan before the November 2020 elections.

The president often baselessly accuses his political enemies of committing treason.

This is a developing story.

[Image via YouTube screengrab]

