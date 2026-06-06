A federal judge tried to lower the temperature in a former Dominion Voting Systems employee's defamation lawsuit in Florida after an "alleged physical altercation at a deposition," threatening sanctions if anyone involved shows up with a "weapon."

In late January, a deposition was supposed to begin without incident in Eric Coomer's lawsuit against ex-Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne for falsely accusing him of playing a role in stealing the 2020 election from President Donald Trump.

Instead, Coomer attorney Charlie Cain and Byrne attorney Peter Ticktin came to blows that morning at a Courtyard by Marriott in Tampa.

While multiple witness statements said Ticktin was the instigator and shoved Cain, Ticktin apparently replied: "I've got a lying sleazebag opposing counsel who assaults people because he has daddy issues."

Court documents said the deposition was briefly derailed because Coomer's attorney objected to an unwelcome presence in the room, right-wing podcaster Joe Oltmann. Coomer recounted that Oltmann — who has "literally called for Plaintiff's death on multiple occasions" — has said, "he is always armed with a gun."

And yet, despite this "long-history of promoting violence" against Coomer, the defense allegedly used Oltmann's "unannounced physical presence" as part of an "attempt at witness intimidation."

Shortly thereafter, the plaintiff said, Ticktin shoved Cain out in an open area of the hotel where multiple people were present.

UNBELIEVABLE. Video taken from court filings shows Peter Ticktin and Patrick Byrne both allegedly shoving Eric Coomer's attorney, Charlie Cain, prior to a recent deposition in a Florida hotel. This is just the tip of the lunatic iceberg from these filings. More tomorrow. Did… pic.twitter.com/e2K0YQKRRU — Scott McMahan (@BiggerTruth) February 10, 2026

"Responding to Ticktin's shouting, Plaintiff's counsel said, 'Look, Peter, you can't intimidate me.' Plaintiff's counsel began following Ticktin toward the conference room (as Ticktin requested) when Ticktin suddenly turned around and shoved him," said a sanctions motion over the "assault and battery."

The court filing additionally accused Byrne of shoving "Plaintiff's counsel on approximately three occasions in an alcove in the conference room," by "striking" the lawyer "with his elbow/forearm and by falling into him with his side and back to initiate contact."

Coomer, who alleges that Byrne is "responsible for or liable in connection" with Oltmann's claims in the film "The Deep Rig," went on to testify that day for seven hours, "[d]espite these extreme conditions," the motion added.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber, a Trump appointee, responded on May 28 by ordering that "no party or witness in this case is permitted to bring any type of weapon to a deposition, mediation, or meeting of parties and/or counsel relating to this case."

The judge then went into specifics about weapon types, threatening sanctions for future violations.

"This prohibition includes but is not limited to any type of firearm, knife or similar sharp object, mace or similar product, and sap or blackjack or similar object. This prohibition applies regardless of any type of license or permit for the weapon," Barber said. "Violation of this Order will result in the imposition of sanctions."

This is only one of several lawsuits Coomer has filed against a who's who of election deniers, beginning in December 2020. From the start, he said Oltmann "fabricated" a story that he infiltrated "an Antifa conference call" and heard Coomer say "[d]on't worry about the election, Trump is not gonna win. I made f-ing sure of that."

Coomer brought a federal lawsuit in Colorado that ended in 2025 with a jury finding MyPillow CEO Lindell liable for defamation, a result that Oltmann still saw as favorable.

After Lindell labeled him a "traitor" and a "criminal," Coomer testified, death threats "upended" his life and derailed his career as a director of product strategy and security at Dominion. The voting machine company is now under new ownership and operating under the name Liberty Vote.