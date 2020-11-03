Flower in the Garden State: New Jersey Legalizes Recreational Marijuana Sale and Use in a Landslide

New Jersey voters opted at a rate of more than 2 to 1 to legalize the possession and use of recreational marijuana on Tuesday.

NJ marijuana legalization activists are claiming victory. Still hasn’t been called but, again, it’s gonna happen soon. pic.twitter.com/J1o9jV1IMN — Mike Davis (@byMikeDavis) November 4, 2020

As of press time, over 67% of voters (numbering over 1,581,000) voted “yes” to the ballot question of whether to amend the state’s constitution to legalize the recreational use of cannabis. The Garden State now joins 11 other states and the District of Columbia in legalizing marijuana use. Proponents of the change have long pointed to the social justice benefits in a state where Black New Jerseyans are 3.5 times more likely to be arrested for possessing the drug than white New Jerseyans.

New Jersey CannaBusiness Association President Scott Rudder issued a statement Tuesday night saying, “Tonight is a remarkable, historic night for New Jersey.”

“On the questions of whether they support ending the long failed war on cannabis, of making social justice a priority and of ensuring we create thousands of new jobs, the voters have overwhelmingly said YES!” Rudder said.

Rudder continued to vow that the focus would now shift to enacting regulatory legislation, but ended by saying, “for now, we will enjoy this moment for all that is worth.”

Law&Crime spoke with cannabis law expert and attorney William Caruso, who said the decision by the voters was “great news.”

“This is great news for the Garden State but the work is not over. Now, the legislature must immediately act to adopt enactment legislation to end arrests and establish statutory guidance for a regulated adult use market,” said Caruso, a steering committee member of New Jersey United for Marijuana Reform. “We are hopeful that legislation will pass and be signed into law later this month and that adult use sales could begin in NJ in the 3rd or 4th quarter of 2021.”

New Jersey residents will not simply be permitted to light up on Wednesday morning, though. State lawmakers must first pass legislation governing the cannabis industry. New Jersey’s plan is to have a body deemed the “Cannabis Regulatory Commission” oversee the new industry; Democratic Governor Phil Murphy will appoint three of the Commission’s five members, while State Senate President Stephen Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin will appoint one member each.

Despite the progressive move in the Garden State, some things are still illegal:

The Associated Press has called it: You can smoke weed in New Jersey as long as you don't try to pump your own gas. — S.P. Sullivan (@spsullivan) November 4, 2020

