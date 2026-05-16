A New Jersey man is behind bars after setting a fire at a Walmart in Maryland to serve as a distraction while he stole from the jewelry counter, according to law enforcement in both states.

Anthony J. Rhodes, 36, stands accused of myriad offenses including charges of arson in the first degree and manufacturing an explosive device, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The underlying incident occurred on the night of April 29, at the Walmart Supercenter on East Pulaski Highway in Elkton – a small town located roughly 50 miles northeast of Baltimore.

At around 7 p.m., the Singerly Fire Company and several surrounding fire departments responded to the blaze. Firefighters were able to put the fire out in a matter of minutes but significant damage was done.

Authorities say Rhodes made off with some $10,000 worth of merchandise during the high temperature diversion.

An early estimate pegged direct fire damage at $5,000; subsequent accounting of inventory lost due to smoke, dust, soot, and remediation efforts after the fact totaled nearly $10 million, Walmart said.

Investigators obtained footage that showed a white male entering the store wearing a backpack and a mask over his face, according to a report by Delaware-based First State Media.

The same man is allegedly seen using a can of camping fuel and several boxes of fireworks to set a shopping cart on fire next to the children's clothing section, authorities said. As the flames lick higher, the fireworks discharge, leading to more flames and confusion.

As patrons and staff exited the store, the man is alleged to have stolen multiple pieces of jewelry, according to law enforcement.

Later, the same man is seen exiting the big box store and fleeing the scene of the crime on a motorcycle, authorities said.

Authorities took note of the man in the Walmart wearing a Jefferson University baseball t-shirt. That shirt eventually led to the identification of Rhodes as the defendant, according to law enforcement. Conversely, officials said Rhodes has no known connection to Jefferson University or its baseball program.

"Working side-by-side with our ATF partners and Walmart Global Investigations, our team was able to identify a suspect quickly," Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said in a statement provided to the Daily Voice. "Investigations such as these require an all-hands approach, and I am proud of everyone who was able to bring this case to a close."

The defendant was arrested on Thursday by Berlin Township police in his hometown on an arrest warrant issued earlier this month, authorities said. As of Friday, he was detained in the Camden County, New Jersey, Correctional Facility pending extradition to Cecil County, Maryland.