Prosecutors Opening Murder Investigation in Death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick: Report

The officer who died after the raid on the U.S. Capitol Building by Trump supporters has been identified as Brian D. Sicknick, 42. He passed away Thursday at around 9:30 p.m. EST, U.S. Capitol police said in a press release. They said he succumbed to injuries sustained while on-duty.

Federal prosecutors are reportedly planning to investigate Sicknick’s death as a possible murder. This news comes from a law enforcement official cited by CNN. That was followed up by ABC reporting that the investigation was indeed opened.

JUST IN: U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. opens federal murder investigation into the death of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, three law enforcement sources confirm to @ABC News. https://t.co/Y49w0lM6JO — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 8, 2021

Two law enforcement officials said that Sicknick had been struck with a fire extinguisher, according to The New York Times.

This is Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick who died after he was attacked by rioters. He was 42 pic.twitter.com/z1iYVL2Lf2 — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 8, 2021

“He returned to his division office and collapsed,” cops said in their press statement. “He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP [United States Capitol Police], and our federal partners.”

Sicknick joined the force in 2008, and had been serving in their First Responder’s Unit. He used to serve in U.S. Air Force as part of the Air National Guard, participating in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Enduring Freedom, his brother Craig Sicknick told The Daily Beast.

“The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague,” police said. “We ask that Officer Sicknick’s family, and other USCP officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected during this time.”

Stunning >> MULTITUDE of officers line the front of the Capitol in silence, honoring fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick… Rest In Peace#breaking @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/swKVbSKcQe — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) January 8, 2021

WH spox @JuddPDeere45 says of Capitol Police Officer Sicknick’s murder: “Anytime a member of law enforcement dies in the line of duty it is a solemn reminder to us all that they run toward danger to maintain peace.” Who incited the mob? Who helped create that danger? — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 8, 2021

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Building after POTUS incessantly lied that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

The passing of Sicknick reportedly marks the fourth on-duty death in the department’s history since its founding in 1828. Sicknick is the fifth person to die as a result of the Wednesday riots.

Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, 35, was shot and killed in the Capitol by Capitol police. The Metropolitan Police Department, which is a separate agency from the Capitol police, said that three people died from what they described as “medical emergencies”: Rosanne Boyland, 34, Kevin Greeson, 55; and Benjamin Phillips, 50.

In an update on Friday morning, Metro police said they made 69 arrests between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, with curfew violations making the bulk of the alleged offenses. 25 arrests at the 100 Block of First Street NW–meaning the Capitol Building and its surroundings–were for both curfew violation and unlawful entry. Three arrests at the same location were just for curfew violation. One was for curfew violation and crossing a police line.

