Conspiracy Theorists Take Hail Mary Election Lawsuit to the Dominion of Michigan Supreme Court

After failing to persuade two lower courts to block certification of Michigan’s election based in part on the debunked notion that rigged voting machines led to outgoing President Donald Trump’s decisive loss in the state, the conspiracy theorists elected to take their last-ditch effort to Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday.

“Immediate consideration is necessary to prevent Defendants/Appellees from certifying the election results in Wayne County prior to a full results audit of the election being performed,” their attorney David Kallman wrote in a 4-page motion.

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers plans to meet at 3 p.m. EST on Tuesday to vote on certifying those results.

On Monday, Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Michael Riordan declined to hear the case because of the Trump supporters’ “failure to persuade the Court of the existence of manifest error requiring reversal,” in a three-sentence dismissal of their challenge.

Poll watchers Cheryl Constantino and Edward McCall, Jr. brought headscratcher claims of a massive anti-Trump conspiracy in the Wolverine State that somehow allowed the outgoing president to get more votes than he did in 2016, when he beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Donald Trump received 5,000 more votes in Detroit in 2020 than he did in 2016,” Detroit’s lead attorney David Fink said during a Nov. 11 hearing, where he compared the parade of baseless claims of electoral shenanigans to an unfunny version of Bill Murray’s “Groundhog Day.” “There was no complaint in the 2016 election.”

Many Trump supporters have cast the private company Dominion Voting Systems as the reason why President-elect Joe Biden racked up more than 100,000 more votes than the incumbent, a theory credulously parroted by the self-styled One America News Network, the outgoing president’s boosters on the airwaves.

An affidavit by Republican Melissa Carone failed to impress any of the judges who read it.

“Ms. Carone’s description of the events at the TCF Center does not square with any of the other affidavits,” Judge Timothy Kenny found. “There are no other reports of lost data, or tabulating machines that jammed repeatedly every hour during the count. Neither Republican nor Democratic challengers nor city officials substantiate her version of events. The allegations simply are not credible.”

Carone’s appearance on Fox Business, dedicated in large part to complaints about food for poll workers, inspired mockery from Never Trump Republican groups like the Lincoln Project.

This is a key witness for Trump’s voter fraud case. pic.twitter.com/QlOIljZ7Xq — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 13, 2020

[JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images]

