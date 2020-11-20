Alan Dershowitz Bizarrely Goes Along with Trump’s Theory That SCOTUS Could Help Hand Him the Presidency

Harvard Law Professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz continued to push the theory this week that the U.S. Supreme Court could very well still overturn the results of the 2020 election and hand Donald Trump a second term in office, a notion that has been dismissed by most to all legal experts.

In an interview with pro-Trump journalist John Solomon—who was recently let go as a Fox News contributor after the network’s “Brain Room” warned anchors that his work could not be trusted—Dershowitz claimed that the Trump campaign’s efforts to prevent states from certifying their election results could somehow end up reaching the Supreme Court which he believes would rule in the president’s favor. (Solomon has still appeared on Hannity over the last few days.)

“The clock is a double-edged sword in this election because if they don’t have enough time but if they can put forward a sufficiently strong case then they may be able to get some Republican Secretaries of States or legislatures to say, ‘Look, we just don’t have enough time to certify these electors’ and if they can bring down the number of electors, 35 [to] 37, from the 305 and bring it down to 267 or 268 then the election goes to the House, where the Republicans win,” the famed criminal defense attorney said.

“If that happens, then yes, it will go to the Supreme Court,” Dershowitz said. “I think at least under the Constitutional challenge, the Article 2 challenge in Pennsylvania, they have a pretty good chance of winning.”

The specific issue Dershowitz is referring to is the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision allowing the state to accept mail-in ballots that were sent before or on Election Day but which were not received and counted until up to three days later. Under the decision, even ballots without a postmark that were received three days after Election Day were counted unless it could be shown they were sent later than Nov. 3.

Dershowitz, one of the president’s impeachment lawyers, has also made the case that court precedent from Bush v. Gore would support his claim that the Constitution “doesn’t permit anybody in the state but the legislature to make decisions about elections.”

“That was decided correctly in Bush v. Gore, and I think that four-to-four vote would become a five-to-four vote if the issue came before the Supreme Court and there were not disputed ballots to make a difference in the outcome of the election. That remains to be seen,” Trump’s former impeachment attorney told Breitbart last week.

But attorneys David Boies (with whom Dershowitz has an … interesting rivalry) and Ted Olson, who represented Al Gore and George W. Bush respectively in the infamous litigation, have said that “nothing in that case — or in the Supreme Court’s decision — supports the challenges now being thrown about in an attempt to undermine President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.”

“The presidential-election controversies currently playing out in various parts of the country are not repeats of Bush v. Gore,” the two wrote in a joint op-ed for the Washington Post. “That decision should have no bearing on the suits pending in several states. The litigation will serve only to delay the inevitable resolution of this year’s presidential election.”

Reacting to Dershowitz’s continued defense of the president, fellow Harvard Law Professor emeritus Laurence Tribe referred to his colleague as a “disgraceful shill.”

You’ve become a disgraceful shill, @AlanDersh. What I truly don’t get is why. No response expected; none would merit reading. https://t.co/D4lyjY9KAl — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) November 12, 2020

Dershowitz recently denied that he was working for Trump on election issues.

[image via YouTube/Just the News screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]