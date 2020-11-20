‘Exhibit Q’: Lawyer Lin Wood Submits that Michigan Is Really Minnesota in Failed Pro-Trump Election Affidavit

Outgoing President Donald Trump’s sprawling self-ordained “elite strike force” legal team and allies thereof struck out again in their clumsy courtroom antics to overturn the 2020 election.

In one of the unkindest cuts for the lame-duck president on Thursday, Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg scathingly dismissed attorney Lin Wood’s attempt to block certification of Georgia’s vote in a lawsuit the state said aimed to roll back the clock to the Jim Crow era.

“To halt the certification at literally the 11th hour would breed confusion and disenfranchisement that I find have no basis in fact and law,” Judge Grimberg declared from the bench at the end of a roughly two-and-a-half hour hearing.

The judge appears not to have been persuaded by such evidence as the affidavit labeled on the docket as “Exhibit Q,” which argues that the Georgia vote is untrustworthy because more people voted in Minnesota than live in Michigan.

Really.

As this Powerline blog post shows, that expert confused Minnesota and Michigan. He was counting the population of towns in Minnesota, seeing they did not match Michigan towns, and finding fraud.https://t.co/8reF1Lz8tF pic.twitter.com/Ucjw1ePsgv — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) November 20, 2020

The uproarious declaration by Texas resident Russell James Ramsland Jr. was first spotted by the observers at the conservative political blog Powerline, in a post asking: “Do Trump’s Lawyers Know What They Are Doing?”

The crux of Ramsland’s analysis, describing himself as part of the management team at Allied Securities Operations Group, tallies up precinct returns to allege that the 2020 election vote totals in Michigan exceeded the number of residents.

“Here’s the problem: the townships and precincts listed in [the relevant paragraphs of] the affidavit are not in Michigan,” author John Hinderaker wrote. “They are in Minnesota. Monticello, Albertville, Lake Lillian, Houston, Brownsville, Runeberg, Wolf Lake, Height of Land, Detroit Lakes, Frazee, Kandiyohi–these are all towns in Minnesota.”

That the affidavit is marked “Exhibit Q” has a special poetic justice considering that Wood represents the Republican Party’s Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, an adherent of the QAnon conspiracy theory that holds her soon-to-be colleagues across the aisle are members of a sinister cabal of child-raping Satanists.

A 9/11 truther, Greene is big on 2020 election revisionism too, parroting baseless theories about Dominion Voting Systems to explain why voters in the Peach State and across the county rejected the incumbent in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

Read “Exhibit Q” below:

