Dashboard and body-worn camera videos released this week show the rescue of an unconscious 12-year-old girl who was trapped underwater in a sinking van in Utah earlier this month.

The videos released by the Tooele City Police Department show the frantic rescue that unfolded at the Settlement Canyon Reservoir on June 3.

Officers who happened to be nearby were alerted by witnesses that a van was sinking after accidentally ending up in the reservoir.

Two of the vehicle’s occupants, an adult woman and a young boy, escaped the vehicle before officers arrived.

The third passenger, a 12-year-old girl, remained trapped in the van underwater despite rescue attempts by bystanders.

In the video, a woman screams for help as witnesses say they tried to rescue the girl, but the water was too cold.

‘Give me the gun’

Officers struggle for a few minutes trying to open a door to rescue the girl submerged in the water.

“Let’s try the back window,” an officer says, suggesting shooting it out.

“Give me the gun, give me the gun,” an officer says.

One of the cops shot through the window, allowing them to rescue the girl.

Emergency medical personnel had already arrived when the unconscious girl was pulled ashore by the officers.

The girls was resuscitated by medics and transported to the hospital.

She is expected to recover, officials said.

