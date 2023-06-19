An 18-year-old Ohio high school student now faces charges after he was found with a rifle and bullets stored in his car.

Nolan Rosen was suspected of having a firearm after a bullet was found in the cafeteria of Orange High School.

“You’re just arresting me on a charge that’s made up!” Rosen yelled at police in the body cam footage released.

Rosen claimed there was no law stopping him from having a gun in his car parked in the school’s parking. But the teen was wrong.

Pepper Pike Police responded to the school on May 2 after receiving a call that a bullet was found in the cafeteria. The administration placed the high school on modified lockdown as cops searched every student.

“Come on, step out in the hall. Just go ahead and line up on this hallway right here,” officers tell the students during the search.

‘Not a school shooter’

Minutes into the search, Rosen approaches the officers and asks if they recovered a bullet. The high school junior then says he is “not a school shooter.”

“I had a bullet in my pocket. But it’s not like I’m planning anything. But I didn’t know I’m not allowed to bring a bullet. I’m not like a school shooter,” Rosen told the officers.

Rosen is taken out of his classroom and brought to the front office where he tells officers he has two more bullets in his pocket. Cops then search him while he admits to having a rifle and more bullets in his car outside in the school parking lot.

In a bizarre and often rambling exchange with the officers, Rosen described the rifle which he received as a gift for his 18th birthday as his “best friend.”

‘School shooters ruined that sh*t’

The teen also talked about why he feels the need to carry a weapon and addressed school shooters.

“Everyone with a gun is not a bad person, I’m just saying. Just cause I have a gun doesn’t mean I’m a criminal. F**king school shooters ruined that sh*t,” Rosen told officers.



Cops then worked with the high school administrators to decide Rosen’s punishment.

He was suspended for 10 days and was later arrested on charges of possessing a deadly weapon in a school safety zone.

After being handcuffed, Rosen became argumentative claiming he is being arrested on a “made up law.” He also continues to say he didn’t know it was wrong to bring the gun and bullets to school.

Officers booked Rosen who posted bond and awaits a July 5 court appearance on the charges.

The Law&Crime Network's Sierra Gillespie gives a full report on this case.

