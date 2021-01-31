‘I Don’t Believe It Was Suicide’: New Trump Impeachment Attorney Said He Almost Represented Epstein Before Infamous Death

Naturally, the two new attorneys leading former President Donald Trump‘s impeachment team come with a bit of history. Case in point is David Schoen. For example, not only did he represent Trump surrogate and pardonee Roger Stone, but he was also geared to possibly work for convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in a federal sex trafficking case. That never shook out because Epstein died by suicide.

Schoen said he did not believe the official story, reasoning that Epstein was “upbeat and excited about going forward.”

“I saw him a few days earlier,” said Schoen told Fox Nation in a March 2020 report. “The reason I say I don’t believe it was suicide is for my interaction with him that day. The purpose of asking me to come there that day and over the past previous couple of weeks was to ask me to take over his defense.”

The next step, he said, was to meet with the rest of the team. Schoen did not change his stance on Epstein’s death in a September report with The Atlanta Jewish Times.

“I still think he was murdered,” he said.

Castor’s history is no less fraught. He served as District Attorney for Montgomery County in Pennsylvania from 2000 to 2008. One of the cases that landed at his desk was that of comedian Bill Cosby‘s then alleged assault of Andrea Constand. Castor declined to prosecute. He asserted Constand’s behavior after the assault and her inconsistences hurt her credibility, and he did not think he could prove the claim to a jury.

“I think Andrea Constand was inappropriately touched by Mr. Cosby,” he said in 2016. “I analyzed it in terms of what I could prove, not what I thought.”

One of his successors, Kevin Steele, finally pressed charges before the statute of limitations ran out. (Castor is a Republican, and Steele is a Democrat.)

