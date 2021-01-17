‘Cowboys for Trump’ Leader, a County Commissioner, Planned to Return to D.C. with Firearms: Police

Couy Griffin, a county commissioner in New Mexico and founder of a group called “Cowboys for Trump,” has been arrested after being at the D.C. insurrection. In an affidavit, D.C. Metro police say he entered a restricted area on the Capitol Building grounds, outside of the building itself.

From the documents, citing a media interview he gave [authorities described him as “Suspect 1” or S1]:

“We are not going anywhere We are not going to take for no for an answer [Griffin said]. We are not going to get our election stolen from us from China.” During his subsequent interview, a reporter asks S1 about the comments he posted on Facebook stating that there might be “blood running out” of the U.S. Capitol during further demonstrations, and whether he was afraid that additional people could die. S1 responded: “I am more afraid of losing my freedom than anything.” At another point, S1 also states: “We are not going to allow it. There will never be a Biden presidency.”

According to police, Griffin featured in a video taken down from Facebook, in which he promised to return to D.C. on Inauguration Day.

“You want to say that that was a mob?” he said in the affidavit. “You want to say that was violence? No sir. No Ma’am. No we could have a 2nd Amendment rally on those same steps that we had that rally yesterday. You know, and if we do, then it’s gonna be a sad day, because there’s gonna be blood running out of that building. But at the end of the day, you mark my word, we will plant our flag on the desk of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and Donald J. Trump if it boils down to it.”

Per FBI: Couy Griffin, founder of Cowboys for Trump, from New Mexico was arrested this afternoon in DC. He had an arrest warrant for his participation in the January 6 Capitol riots. He said rioters will come back to the Capitol for inauguration. This is the moment of his arrest. pic.twitter.com/3LoXXsYVFD — Alberto Pimienta (@apimientaDC) January 17, 2021

At a council meeting, he said he would bring a .357 rifle, and a .357 revolver to the Inauguration.

“And I will embrace my Second Amendment,” he said. “I will keep my right to bear arms, my vehicle is an extension of my home in regard to the constitution law, and I have a right to have those firearms in my car.”

Griffin is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. His Otero County office did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

The New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas (D) announced he would seek Griffin’s resignation or other removal from office.

[Screengrab from ABC7 report cited by police]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]