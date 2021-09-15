Connecticut Mom and Daughter Busted for Jan. 6 Said They Missed Trump’s Speech Because Their Bus Driver Got Lost. They Entered the Capitol Anyway.

Like mother, like daughter.

A 19-year-old woman from Connecticut and her 56-year-old mom were arrested and charged for their actions on Jan. 6 due to copious amounts of video and photo evidence and an easily identifiable “Trump Won” sign, the feds said on a Tuesday. Like many other Jan. 6 defendants, Carla Krzywicki and Jean Lavin are not accused of violent crimes. But also like many others, it was clear that they completely bought into former President Donald Trump’s baseless “stolen election” claims.

The FBI’s statement of facts began with a Facebook post in which Kryzwicki attempted to justify the actions of pro-Trump rioters: “this is history. we do not go burning down your city and stealing from your business. we come for the government officials that are ruining our country. we go straight to the source. change needs to happen. that is our house and you work work us.”

But Kryzwicki’s Facebook post was soon history as well.

“KRZYWICKI stated she posted a picture on Facebook, but later deleted it because it seemed like a bad idea to leave it up,” documents said.

Deleting the photo didn’t help anything because the image still exists and many other images placed the defendants at the scene, the FBI documents show. You’ll notice the same “Trump Won” sign in all of them. One of the images also shows what was written on the other side of the sign: “Don’t allow 7 states of cheaters to hijack our election!”

The feds even included a zoomed in version of the lattermost image of Lavin for good measure.

The government says that federal law enforcement interviewed Lavin at her Connecticut home in mid-June. She allegedly said that she and her daughter didn’t even get to see Trump’s infamous speech from the Ellipse because their bus driver got lost in New York City.

“LAVIN stated she and KRZYWICKI travelled to Washington, D.C. on January 6 on a bus from Norwich, Connecticut. LAVIN stated the bus driver got lost in New York City and they did not arrive to Washington, D.C. until after President Trump’s speech. Once in Washington, D.C., she and her daughter followed the crowd of people towards the Capitol building. LAVIN stated she and her daughter entered the Capitol building through an unknown doorway,” documents said. “LAVIN stated the doorway was green and the door and window glass of the door were already damaged.”

Lavin allegedly said that she and her daughter decided to enter the Capitol buying “out of curiosity.”

“LAVIN stated she and her daughter entered the Capitol building for approximately less than one hour, then left for approximately twenty minutes and returned inside the Capitol building for approximately 20 minutes more before leaving again. LAVIN stated they entered the Capitol just to look around out of curiosity. LAVIN stated she did not post anything on social media from the event but may have sent pictures to friends later,” documents continued.

Kryzwicki allegedly told the same story about their bus driver getting lost on Jan. 6. She said that she and her mom “followed” the crowd through a damaged doorway.

On June 15, 2021, members of the FBI interviewed KRZYWICKI at her home in Connecticut. KRZYWICKI stated she and LAVIN travelled to Washington, D.C. on January 6 on a bus from Norwich, Connecticut and that the trip was organized by a local Facebook group. KRZYWICKI stated the bus driver got lost in New York City and they did not arrive to Washington, D.C. until after President Trump’s speech. Once in Washington, D.C., she and her mother followed the crowd of people towards the Capitol building. KRZYWICKI stated she and LAVIN entered the Capitol building through an unknown doorway. KRZYWICKI stated the doorway was green and the door and window glass of the door were already damaged. KRZYWICKI stated she and her mother entered the Capitol building for approximately 30 minutes, then left for approximately twenty minutes and returned inside the Capitol building for approximately 20 minutes. KRZYWICKI stated that at one point, while inside the Capitol, her mother fell and that was when they both decided to leave the area.

Photo evidence showed the entry point, where fellow Trump supporters were climbing through broken windows.

The mother-daughter duo is now facing charges of Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Many Capitol cases have been resolved with plea deals where defendants admitted to the parading charge. It remains to be seen how this case will be resolved, but similar parading cases have resulted in probation.

[Images via FBI]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]