SCOTUS Shows Trump the Door Just Nine Days After Former President Asked Justice Thomas to Take Up Mar-a-Lago Docs Case

Siding with the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accept an application by former president Donald Trump to vacate a circuit court ruling connected to a search executed at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump filed the application with Justice Clarence Thomas on Oct. 4. The U.S. Department of Justice, via Solicitor General Elizabeth Pergolar, told the court not to take the case.

Trump filed the petition before Thomas because he is the justice who handles incoming matters from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. Within that circuit sits Mar-a-Lago and the lower court case in question.

Justice Thomas referred Trump’s application to the full court for consideration on Thursday, the court’s docket indicates.

“Application (22A283) to vacate the stay entered by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on September 21, 2022, presented to Justice Thomas and by him referred to the Court is denied,” the court’s docket reads.

There were no noted dissents.

At issue are documents seized by the FBI from the former president’s palatial home and resort facility on Aug. 8 pursuant to a search warrant signed by a magistrate judge. The U.S. Department of Justice has characterized some of the material as both classified and secret — to varying levels.

The DOJ has characterized the dispute about the material, which Trump took to Florida after he vacated the White House, as a criminal investigation under the Espionage Act. No criminal charges have been filed over the matter. Trump and his attorneys have countered by suggesting that the locus of the dispute is the Presidential Records Act, which they say affords Trump broad powers when it comes to the material in question.

Trump filed a concomitant lawsuit against the U.S. Government to assert privilege and other protections surrounding the documents. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon ordered a special master — Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie — to review the material and to ferret out any privilege claims.

One of the privileges asserted by Trump is executive privilege. The DOJ has long averred that Trump, as a former executive, cannot assert the privilege against the administration of Joe Biden, the current executive, because the privilege belongs to the branch of government itself and not to the individual who from time to time is elected president.

