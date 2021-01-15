In a true example of a penalty precisely tailored to enrage its recipient, California Democratic Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez told reporters that she will be introducing legislation that would prohibit government property from being named after Donald Trump once he leaves office. “I am working on a bill that would mean that nothing — not even a bench, no airport, no highway, no school — nothing – ever bear the name of this traitor,” Sánchez told People Magazine.

In a blog post, Sánchez recalled her thoughts the night before the January 6th attack on the Capitol building. ” [N]erves were on edge and all eyes were on Washington,” wrote Sánchez. While Congress convened to certified the votes of the election, things, “felt different,” she noted. “Thinking of my friend, Gabby Giffords, I called my husband Tuesday night and told him where my will could be found if the unimaginable happened.” Sánchez, recalling the shocking events of January 6th, continued: “This time was different, for sure. The President of the United States invited white supremacists, conspiracy theorist believers, militia members, and anti-government extremists to Washington, D.C.. The President incited an insurrection against not just the United States Capitol buildings, but against the very symbol of our democracy.” It is because of Trump’s involvement and inciting insurrection, says Sánchez, that he should relinquish any and all benefits usually conferred upon former presidents.

Sánchez represents California’s 38th District. She is a California native, a lawyer, and the daughter of Mexican immigrants.

Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro, also a Democrat, has similarly announced plans to formalize a prohibition against naming things after Trump.

In addition to supporting the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump, I am also preparing legislation that would prohibit any federal building or property from being named after President Donald J. Trump. 1/2 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 8, 2021

Castro warned that “Donald Trump should never become a future generation’s confederate symbol.”

President Trump incited an insurrection that damaged some our nation’s most significant and sacred federal property. Most importantly – let us learn from our past. Donald Trump should never become a future generation’s confederate symbol. 2/2 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 8, 2021

Castro was named on January 12 as an impeachment manager for Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

The push to squash efforts to cement Trump’s legacy likely transcends mere sensationalism. In the past, Republican presidents have enjoyed naming rights on hundreds of projects, often thanks to advocacy groups who lobby for the honor. While former Democratic presidents have shared in name-saking to some degree, it has recently been to a lesser extent as compared with their Republican counterparts.

The suggestion that America might want to re-think its usual policy of naming everything from to libraries to submarines to lizards after past presidents in the context of Trump isn’t a new one. However, a prohibition against this kind of typical presidential tribute would have particular significance when it comes to this president. Trump, heir to his family’s real-estate development business, is unquestionably a titan in the world of self-branding; he has licensed his name for decades, often drawing criticism for displaying his name on structures that he neither owns nor built. Even before officially conceding the 2020 election, Trump was asking which things could be named after him upon his departure.

