The Dan Abrams Podcast: CNN’s Don Lemon Talks Race, His Journalistic Role, and Why He Is ‘Very Pro-Police’

Dan Abrams sat down with CNN host Don Lemon on the latest episode of The Dan Abrams Podcast. The two discussed Lemon’s new book “This Is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism” and race in America in the wake of several highly publicized police shootings.

The two friends talked about how to lead the conversation about race and police, how to take steps toward bridging the divide between police and Black communities, and how to increase police transparency. Lemon also talked about why he is “very pro-police.”

In the episode, the two also explored how U.S. politics has changed since Donald Trump’s ascent to the Oval Office and discussed where the center is. Abrams broke apart the idea that Lemon is a left-wing partisan, while Lemon challenged Abrams on his moderate credentials. Listen to the full conversation above.

