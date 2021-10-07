Grand Jury Indicts 18 Former NBA Players for Cheating League Health Plan Out of $4 Million

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York on Thursday morning announced an indictment against 19 people — 18 former NBA players and the spouse of one player — for allegedly cheating the league’s health plan out of $4 million. The indictment alleges two counts: (1) conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and (2) aggravated identity theft.

The named defendants are Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Anthony “Tony” Allen, Desiree Allen, Shannon Brown, William Bynum, Ronald Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Christopher Douglas-Roberts (a/k/a “Supreme Bey”), Melvin Ely, Jamario Moon, Darius Miles, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Sebastian Telfair, Charles Watson Jr., Antoine Wright, and Anthony Wroten. Desiree Allen is the spouse of Anthony Allen.

The allegedly fraudulent claims involved the National Basketball Association Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan.

“TERRENCE WILLIAMS, the defendant, orchestrated the scheme to defraud the Plan,” the indictment alleges. It says the defendants “engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the Plan by submitting and causing to be submitted false and fraudulent claims for reimbursement of expenses for medical and dental services that were not actually rendered.”

The indictment describes Williams as the ringleader: “WILLIAMS recruited other Plan participants to defraud the Plan by offering to supply them with false invoices to support their false and fraudulent claims to the Plan in exchange for the payment of kickbacks to WILLIAMS.”

“Over the course of the scheme, the defendants submitted and caused to be submitted to the Plan false and fraudulent claims totaling approximately $3.9 million from which the defendants received approximately $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds,” the indictment reads.

