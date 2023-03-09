Retired NBA all-star Shawn Kemp arrested for ‘drive-by shooting,’ records show

Former NBA all-star and Seattle SuperSonics player Shawn Travis Kemp, 53, was booked into jail Wednesday for a charge of drive-by shooting, according to records in Pierce County, Washington.

Details match an incident at Tacoma Mall that the Tacoma Police Department announced that same day. They arrested a 53-year-old person for a drive-by shooting, but they did not identify the individual.

“We do not identify suspects we arrest,” police Public Information Officer Wendy Haddow told Law&Crime in an email.

The Tacoma Mall incident happened at 1:58 p.m. on Wednesday, officers wrote on social media.

At 1:58 pm, an altercation between the occupants of 2 cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot in the 4500 blk of S. Steele St. One car fled. No injuries were reported. A gun was recovered. A 53-yr-old male was booked for Drive-By Shooting. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/XTIeU1I4Jj — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) March 9, 2023

“At 1:58 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Tacoma Mall at the 4500 block of S. Steele St.,” officers wrote on Facebook. “No injuries were reported.”

Police determined that “an altercation had occurred between two parties in vehicles.”

One of the drivers opened fire at the people in the other car. The victim’s vehicle then drove off.

Police said they found the man involved and detained him without incident. They also claimed to find a gun.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said. “Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers.”

A bystander recorded video in the aftermath of the Tacoma shooting. It shows a man in a red jacket addressing another man who got into a vehicle and drove off, as seen in the footage provided to Q13.

Video later showed the man in red with police, his hands behind his back.

