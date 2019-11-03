Trump Says There Was No Quid Pro Quo, Even When Insisting It Wouldn’t Be Impeachable

President Donald Trump insisted Sunday that there wasn’t a quid pro quo between him and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, but if there was, it wouldn’t be impeachable.

False stories are being reported that a few Republican Senators are saying that President Trump may have done a quid pro quo, but it doesn’t matter, there is nothing wrong with that, it is not an impeachable event. Perhaps so, but read the transcript, there is no quid pro quo! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019

Trump faces an impeachment inquiry after he asked Zelensky to look into whether Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired for looking into Burisma, a company where the VP’s son Hunter Biden served on the board of directors. POTUS has repeatedly denied this being a quid pro quo for military aid.

Others, including GOP senators, had actually called for the prosecutor’s ouster at the time because he was allegedly lax on corruption. Neither of the Bidens have been substantively accused of wrongdoing in this matter.

In any case, Trump’s new tweet caught the attention of some legal experts and people in the media.

I didn’t do it but even if I did it it’s not wrong perhaps so pic.twitter.com/H7GPThL984 — Elizabeth Joh (@elizabeth_joh) November 4, 2019

The “perhaps so” in here is pretty loaded https://t.co/tRj3cHBKJ1 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) November 4, 2019

The president and his allies insist that the “quid pro pro” controversy is strictly politically motivated.

