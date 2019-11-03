Featured Posts

McDonald’s CEO Ousted over Relationship with Employee

McDonald’s chief executive officer Steve Easterbrook is out of a job. The company board of directors voted him out on Friday, according to The Associated Press. This was over what has been described as a consensual relationship with an employee.

The exec admitted to this in an email to employees. He said this relationship was a mistake.

“Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on,” he wrote in a message obtained by the AP.

Easterbrook’s verified Twitter account is set to private as of Sunday afternoon.

Chris Kempczinski will replace him as president and CEO of the company.

The board of directors determined that Easterbrook’s relationship violated company policy.

