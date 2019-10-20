NY Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo Blames New York Times for Him Saying N-Word

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo used the n-word (the full word) in a radio interview today when discussing slurs used against Italians pic.twitter.com/VqvzqBFcx1 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 15, 2019

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, gave his side of the story as to why he used the n-word during a live interview with radio station WAMC. He blamed it on The New York Times, and said he was just quoting from the outlet.

“That was the point of the article, and I directly quoted the New York Times,” he said Sunday, according to The New York Post. “You should ask the New York Times if they think it was appropriate.”

Cuomo is facing criticism for his original Tuesday interview with WAMC. He had been fielding a question about his reported delay of Medicaid payments, and he instead turned the issue toward the Times use of the n-word.

Here’s the full exchange on WAMC-FM radio between @NYGovCuomo and @AlanChartock. The two previously talked about anti Italian-American stereotypes that Cuomo chafes at. These are the referenced articles:https://t.co/1J7lsKPTGwhttps://t.co/EDn57L3HVN pic.twitter.com/AT4VFDdAYv — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) October 15, 2019

“They used an expression that southern Italians were called, I believe they were saying southern Italians, Sicilians — I’m half Sicilian — were called, quote-unquote and pardon my language, but I’m just quoting the Times, ‘nigger wops,'” he said. “N-word wops, as a derogatory comment.”

Anyway, Cuomo is deflecting these bad optics toward the Times.

“I was just quoting the New York Times — if I quoted The Post I would say, ‘Talk to The Post,'” he said.

[Image via Yana Paskova/Getty Images]