This whiskey club has people turning their heads thanks to its unique approach

If you’re a whiskey enthusiast, one of the best gifts you can receive and things you can be a part of is membership to a top-tier whiskey club. Of course, like anything else, some are much better than others. So, if you’re going to join a club or purchase a subscription for someone in your life, you should make sure it’s one worth joining.

Why should you join a top whiskey club?

There are many reasons to join a whiskey club (or surprise a loved one with a subscription) — we’ll lay out a few.

Taste great whiskey

Most whiskey clubs will send you a full bottle (or in some cases, sampler bottles) each month. The Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, for example, sends each of its subscribers a highly-rated bottle every month.

Sure, you can go to a liquor store or shop online and buy some great whiskey bottles to taste anytime. And we encourage you to do that! We love whiskey fans who seek to broaden their horizons and try new whiskeys they haven’t tasted before. However, if you’ve spent a heavy amount of time and effort buying and tasting whiskeys, you’re probably familiar with the feeling of buying a bottle, tasting it and realizing you just spent your hard-earned money on a total dud. There are going to be bottles out there that aren’t for you, but frankly, a lot of whiskeys out there just aren’t worth the price they’re sold for. By joining the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club picks you’ll know the bottle you’re tasting each month is a high-quality whiskey worth the money you paid for it.

Something to keep in mind when choosing the whiskey club you want to join is that you pay for what you get; if a club is priced suspiciously low, you’re probably not going to be getting a very interesting bottle with much value. For the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, Spirits Critic Jay West selects a bottle that’s valuable, tough to find and high-quality every month to ensure the club’s subscribers are getting their money’s worth. By joining the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, you can rest easy knowing you’re going to enjoy a great bottle. You simply hand the keys to West, a spirits critic who has personally reviewed around 2,000 whiskeys in his career.

A whiskey club is an education

Simply having a pour of whiskey alone doesn’t compare to an educational tasting session led by experts. Each month at the virtual live tasting, West and a guest will teach you about what you’re tasting, ensuring you know all about the whiskey you’re enjoying, including tasting notes, what the whiskey is made of, what barrel(s) it’s been aged in and the history of the brand that produced it. If you’re a whiskey geek (or want to become one; it’s never too late to learn!) Whiskey Raiders would love to teach you the ropes, teach you all about various bottles and answer all of your questions.

Be part of a community

There’s nothing wrong with drinking whiskey by yourself, but by joining a whiskey club, you get to taste the same bottle as a bunch of your fellow whiskey fans. The Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club takes this a step further with its live tastings, granting you access to an exclusive club of whiskey connoisseurs. If a group of whiskey lovers enjoying a pour together, learning and interacting in a live chat sounds like your idea of a great evening, the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club is for you. Be sure to attend the live tastings! Here’s a sneak-peek clip from last month’s tasting:

What are the best whiskey clubs, and which top whiskey club should you join?

For a list of the five best whiskey clubs to join, click here. The five clubs compiled in that list are all great options that offer different exciting experiences. Of course, we’re partial to the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club. It’s the only club on the list that gathers all of its subscribers for a virtual live tasting each month, creating a sense of community that other clubs simply can’t match.

If you’re looking for a top whiskey club to join or gift to the whiskey lover in your life, look no further than the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club. It’s a can’t-miss opportunity for whiskey lovers to taste an exciting, high-quality bottle each month and learn about what they’re sipping in a virtual live tasting led by West.

About the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club

The Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club launched in June and has received great fanfare thus far.

With the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com. Each month, you’ll also get to enjoy a live virtual tasting with West and varying special guests, who will share their stories about each whiskey.

To learn more, sign up for the club or gift a subscription, click here.

