Investigators are searching the home of a man mysteriously found unresponsive in his missing girlfriend’s car.

Allisha Dene Watts’ family and friends say they have not heard from her since July 16, when she was with her boyfriend, James Dunmore, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 39-year-old went to the city in her black Mercedes SUV on July 14 to see Dunmore, said her friend Learen Blue.

According to local NBC affiliate WRAL, the search of Dunmore’s home is a matter of authorities covering their bases and not because of any specific information.

Cops said Watts was last seen leaving a home on Pamela Lorraine Drive on the 16th.

“She was seen in her black 2023 Mercedes Benz GLC 300, possibly heading towards Moore County,” they said.

On July 18, law enforcement found Dunmore in the missing woman’s vehicle in the parking lot of the Anson County DMV in Polkton, North Carolina. There was, however, no apparent sigh of Watts. Authorities did not specify why Dunmore was allegedly unresponsive.

It was only on July 19 that someone reported Watts missing, however. Family, friends, and supporters in a press conference on Wednesday voiced frustration with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, saying they have been left in the dark about the investigation.

“No one is going to save us,” said Dr. Candace Brewer, national president of the Racial Justice Network. “We have to save ourselves. And I’m not even depending on law enforcement to save us.”

Police said Wednesday that have been in touch with immediate family members and their designee to provide updates and ask for relevant information.

Police are asking for the public’s help in this investigation. Officers request that anyone with information on Watts’ whereabouts to call 911 immediately or reach out to Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

“All tips can be made anonymously,” they said.

“She’s not just some missing person,” Blue said at the press conference. “She’s an important person to all of us. She’s a daughter. She’s a sister. She’s an aunt. She’s a best friend. She’s a business owner. She’s involved in several organizations in our community. She’s a person with a huge heart who would do anything for anybody.”

They ask that anyone with information to contact the Racial Justice Network at 1-800-694-1981.

