The National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame is proud to announce that its 2026 Induction Ceremony will take place on April 10, 2026, at The Omni Fort Worth Hotel. The ceremony will honor a distinguished group of law enforcement professionals whose service, leadership, and sacrifice have left a lasting impact nationwide.

The event will be livestreamed exclusively on Law&Crime's YouTube channel, reaching a global audience of more than 7.4 million subscribers. This partnership expands public access, ensuring the stories of the 2026 inductees are shared with viewers across the country.

"I am so pleased that Law&Crime is partnering with the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame to livestream their award ceremony in April," said Law&Crime founder and CEO Dan Abrams. "I have long believed that our police officers are not celebrated enough, and hopefully this will be a small step toward better recognizing the very best in the industry."

Founded in 2017 by Megan Stockburger and Adam Davenport, the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame honors men and women in law enforcement who exemplify excellence in service and preserves the legacy of those who have made extraordinary sacrifices in the line of duty.

"Honoring law enforcement officers means making sure their stories are seen and remembered," said Megan Stockburger, co-founder of the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame. "Partnering with Law&Crime allows us to extend the reach of this ceremony far beyond the room and bring national attention to the courage and service these inductees represent."

"Law enforcement is a lifetime commitment, not just a career," said Tom Smith, retired NYPD detective and 2024 inductee. "Every case, every partner, and every long shift shapes who you become along with the people and communities you serve."

The 2026 Induction Ceremony is presented by GALLS, the nation's leading supplier of public safety equipment.

"It is a profound honor for GALLS to serve as the presenting sponsor," said Mike Fadden, CEO of GALLS. "We applaud this remarkable group of inductees and look forward to celebrating their service and sacrifice in April."

Following a nationwide nomination and review process, judges selected the 2026 inductees from submissions across the United States. The honorees will be formally recognized during the April 10 ceremony.

For more information, visit www.nationalleohalloffame.com.