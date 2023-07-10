Law&Crime hits 5 million YouTube subscribers

Top legal and true crime network Law&Crime is excited to announce the recent achievement of 5 million subscribers on its YouTube channel.

Averaging 100 million+ monthly views on its coverage of numerous high-profile cases — including YNW Melly, Alex Murdaugh and Johnny Depp — Law&Crime’s YouTube has become the go-to spot for live trial footage and other true crime-related content. The channel has amassed more than 2.8 billion views since it launched, with 1.4 billion views in the last year alone.

Law&Crime’s YouTube channel has grown rapidly in the past few months, through a series of strategic partnerships with other true crime content creators including Annie Elise x 10 to Life, The Disturbing Truth and COPS Reloaded.

Law&Crime also recently announced the launch of a new original YouTube series, The Lineup, which delivers the signature, crime-in-action content Law&Crime fans love through the innovative, up-close lens of dash cams, drones and surveillance videos.

“We’re extremely excited to hit this major milestone of five million subscribers on our YouTube channel,” states Law&Crime’s Senior Director of YouTube Robert Szoke. “Our substantial growth over the past year was made possible by our dedicated true-crime viewers and the hard-working teams here at Law&Crime. We’re continuing on the upward path by doubling down on the same content that brought us to this height while listening to the voices of our audience to bring new and improved content to our digital platforms.”

Viewers can watch and subscribe by visiting Law&Crime’s YouTube channel here.

ABOUT LAW&CRIME NETWORK

From high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the leading network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis.

Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, and backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original true crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience.

Law&Crime is available on basic cable packages in most states in the country and on leading OTT services including YouTube TV, Peacock, Sling, fuboTV, Philo, Xfinity, XUMO and Samsung TV Plus, among many others.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]