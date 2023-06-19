Top legal and true crime network Law&Crime announces the premiere of its newest YouTube series, The Lineup. Featuring wild, never-before-seen crime fighting moments, The Lineup is for the network’s millions of fans of signature, crime-in-action content.

The show will be released weekly, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 4pm ET, and offer viewers a fresh take on moments of outrageous criminal activity caught on camera.

The Lineup spotlights footage from dash cams, drones and surveillance videos, delivering an up-close, fast-paced look at crime scenes that range from the shocking to the outright ridiculous. In addition to providing viewers a glimpse of criminals caught in the act, the show highlights the hard work of the law enforcement professionals.

Sunday’s premiere of The Lineup is the most recent in a series of significant YouTube expansions and acquisitions by Law&Crime, which recently obtained the rights to stream other hit shows on its channel, including The Disturbing Truth, COPS Reloaded and Annie Elise x 10 to Life.

Law&Crime’s YouTube channel recently celebrated reaching the 4.8 million subscriber mark. Following its successful coverage of the high-profile trials of Alex Murdaugh and Johnny Depp, the channel has become the go-to spot for live trial footage, with 2.4 billion total video views and an average of 100 million+ views monthly.

