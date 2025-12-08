A famous YouTuber who makes videos about "architecture, sacred geometry, and AI-consciousness evolution" has accepted a plea deal for assault and reckless conduct after mowing down a New Hampshire cop with his Jeep in an incident he labeled "a massive misunderstanding."

"This is not the outcome I hoped for, and not the outcome that reflects the severity of what happened," said Bartlett Patrol Officer Cameron Emmett in a victim impact statement delivered at Erik Conover's sentencing hearing on Friday, according to local ABC affiliate WMUR. "A police officer being run down during the course of duty is not a minor incident," Emmett told the court.

Conover, who has nearly 3 million YouTube subscribers, was initially charged with attempted murder for the March 15 incident. He was sentenced on the downgraded charges to serve a minimum of four years and a maximum of 10 years in prison.

"I know it's a difficult situation for everyone present that day," Conover, 36, said Friday at his sentencing.

"I deeply regret my actions," he told the court. "I was suffering from a mental health acute bipolar manic episode that contributed to my actions and my decision-making on that day."

Conover sang a much different tune from what he reportedly said at his bail hearing in March, when he claimed "I will eviscerate every single person with my intelligence right now," according to The Conway Daily Sun.

"The state troopers brutalized me," Conover reportedly said. "Thank God for being in a small town."

Conover, who goes by Eric Van Conover on YouTube and is described in news articles as a "YouTube millionaire" and real estate broker with a "Luxury Listings" series that features celebrities, attempted to tell police during his arrest that he was not the same Erik Conover that they were looking for in connection with the cop crash. Police accused him of hitting Emmett during a chase and traffic stop gone wrong.

According to police, Emmett had a different car pulled over when the popular YouTuber sped past him in a 35-mph zone.

"He visually estimated the speed as being high, over the limit — around 55-60 miles per hour," Bartlett Police Sgt. Brian Moffitt told Magistrate Judge Mark Howard in court earlier this year, according to the Daily Sun.

Emmett pursued Conover and managed to get him stopped through various maneuvers with his squad car, and that's where things almost turned deadly.

"While Officer Emmett exited his vehicle, he moved around to the rear of his cruiser, and you, Mr. Conover, then backed his vehicle rapidly, pointed it directly at Officer Emmett, and accelerated at him, striking him at a reasonably high rate of speed," Moffitt alleged, noting how the officer flew between 20 and 40 feet. "We're very fortunate that an amateur drone operator was in the air when he saw the interaction and was able to capture it on video," Moffitt said.

Emmett said Friday that he was not seeking "revenge" but rather accountability through legal justice.

"I want the court to understand that the harm done was not temporary, and it was not minor," he explained. "My life was permanently altered."

On Conover's YouTube page, his account bio reads: "This channel explores homes built for energetic resonance and human expansion. From luxury estates designed with frequency-based intelligence to real estate infused with ancient wisdom and quantum design principles, these are the spaces shaping the future of conscious living."

Conover's defense team said Friday that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and thought Emmett was going to hurt him when he approached his Jeep that day. He was ordered to undergo mental health treatment as part of his plea deal.