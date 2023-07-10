Youth soccer coach left cellphone at restaurant where staff found videos of him drugging and raping 10 ‘unconscious boys’: Police

A 63-year-old youth soccer coach in Tennessee was arrested last week after he left his cellphone at a restaurant where the staff allegedly found a trove of photos and videos showing him drugging and raping at least 10 young boys. Camilo Hurtado Campos was taken into custody and charged with one count each of rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor, though more charges are expected, authorities announced.

According to a press release from the Franklin Police Department, detectives expect to file “several additional charges against Campos, whom they described as being a “popular soccer coach” prior to his arrest. The coach has lived in Franklin — which is about 20 miles south of Nashville, Tennessee — for the last 20 years, splitting his time between Hill Estates and, more recently, Glass Lane in downtown Franklin, police said.

The investigation into Campos began when FPD officers were contacted by the staff of a local restaurant regarding a cellphone that a customer — later identified as Campos — had left behind. After finding the phone, several members of the staff looked through the device to try and find any information that would help them discover who owned the phone so they could return it.

“What they found, instead, were dozens of unconscionable videos and pictures of children, and so they called police,” authorities wrote in the release.

FPD detectives say they found “hundreds of disturbing videos and pictures” on the phone and launched an “immediate and tireless investigation” into the provenance of the child sexual abuse material. Many of the videos depicted Campos himself “raping unconscious boys” between the approximate ages of 9 and 17 years old, police said.

The investigation allegedly revealed that during his off-hours, Campos would frequently travel to nearby school playgrounds in Hill Estates and Glass Lane where he would speak with young children and attempt to “recruit them as players on his team,” the release states.

“After gaining their trust, Campos invited many of the kids to his home where he drugged and then raped them,” authorities wrote.

The photos and videos recovered from Campos’ cellphone showed the drugging and raping of at least 10 different victims, police said. Investigators have been working with local school districts and say they had identified two of the victims as of Sunday afternoon.

However, authorities said they believe it is likely there are more victims. As investigators attempt to identify additional possible victims, they emphasized that the children depicted in the videos found on Campos’ cellphone “were in such an unconscious state, that they might not even realize that they are victims.”

Any child or parent of a child who has been associated with Campos over the last two decades — particularly in a player-coach relationship — is being urged to contact FPD at (615) 794-2513 or via email at [email protected]

Campos is currently being held in the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility on $525,000 bond. It was not immediately clear whether he had retained a defense attorney.

