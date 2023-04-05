The triple murder trial for Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, a “doomsday cult”-connected mother of two dead children and two dead ex-husbands continues with a third day of jury selection on Wednesday.

Vallow and her fifth and current husband, Chad Daybell, 54, stand accused of murder over the 2019 deaths of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ashlyn Ryan, 17. The children disappeared on different dates in September of that year. Vallow was initially arrested in Hawaii in February 2020 on charges of child desertion. Daybell was arrested later that year after the children’s bodies were found buried at his property. The two defendants were indicted for the murder of Vallow’s children and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, 49, in May 2021. Initially being prosecuted as husband-and-wife co-defendants, the couple’s cases were recently severed and will be tried separately.

The goal for jury selection in the case is to obtain 12 jurors and six alternates. The trial is being overseen by Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce, who explained to potential jurors on Monday that the case is expected to last as long as eight weeks.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 30 would-be jurors made it through the initial stages of the selection process. The judge explained that he wants 42 total potential jurors before the final 18 are chosen during voir dire. A jury could, in theory, be seated by the end of the day.

Law&Crime correspondent Gigi McKelvey will provide rolling updates as the case progresses Wednesday and throughout the trial:

Good morning from the Ada County courthouse on day 3 of jury selection in the Lori Vallow trial. We are expecting 3 more groups of 15 today for Voir Dire. We already have 30 potential jurors and need 42. Will we get there today? #LoriVallow @LawCrimeNetwork — Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 (@PrettyLiesAlibi) April 5, 2023

