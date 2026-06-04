A man embroiled in a series of "brutal" crimes spanning two states was free when he killed his mother and then shot a Dunkin' manager dead in Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Keith Gibson, 44, is already a convicted killer for a "vicious, cold-blooded crime spree" in which he killed two people in Delaware, the state's Department of Justice announced in the spring of 2024.

This week, Gibson's trial began in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania — where he stands charged with the murders of Roy Caban, Eric Flores, 40-year-old Christine Lugo, and his own mother, 54-year-old Christine Gibson.

Authorities say the rampage of violence unfolded over the course of several months.

Keith Gibson was convicted of manslaughter and a gun charge in 2010, Delaware Department of Corrections spokesman Jason Miller said, per Philadelphia NBC affiliate WCAU. Ten years later, the defendant was released from prison, and after another sentence for violating his probation and a subsequent release, he was walking free by January 2021.

On Jan. 28, 2021, Caban and Flores — whose ages are unclear — were reportedly inside a store in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood when Keith Gibson shot them dead. Less than two weeks later, Christine Gibson was at her job inside a community center in the city when she was fatally shot.

Authorities maintain that her killer was her son. However, they hadn't yet charged him with that crime when the defendant apparently turned his attention south.

"On May 15, 2021, Gibson shot and killed Leslie Ruiz-Basilio, 28, during a robbery at a Metro PCS store on Kirkwood Highway in Elsmere and stole her vehicle," the Delaware Department of Justice said. Elsmere, Delaware, is about 30 miles south of Philadelphia.

"Less than a month later, Gibson shot and killed Ronald Wright, 42, during a robbery," the Delaware agency continued. "Over the following three days, Gibson robbed and/or assaulted another three victims, including attempted murder against one, along with a host of weapons and drug offenses."

Keith Gibson is alleged to have returned north by June 5, 2021. On that day, Christine Lugo was the manager on duty for the Dunkin' restaurant located on the 500 block of West Lehigh Avenue in Philadelphia. In an alleged robbery attempt, Keith Gibson reportedly forced Lugo to the cash register, forced her to hand over about $300, and then shot her and ran away.

The suspect was arrested days later after authorities said he robbed a Rite Aid in Wilmington, Delaware, and pistol-whipped the clerk.

With Keith Gibson's murder trial in Philadelphia County underway, family members of the victims have appeared in court to watch the proceedings.

"I deserve to have my day in court where I get to speak on the impact that his choices made on my life, my children's life, my family's life," Frances Rodriguez, the daughter of Christine Lugo, told WCAU. "And I'm sure that the other three families of the victims, the other three victims are in the same sentiment as me, where we feel our family members deserve to have their day in court, have their story be heard."

The trial was scheduled to resume on Thursday. It is unclear when jurors will begin deliberating.