After 16-year-old girl was shot, deputies discovered her car in water with another girl dead inside

Deputies in Marion County, Florida, are investigating the mysterious murders of three teenagers. They were separately found shot, but investigators said one of the victims was discovered dead in another victim’s partially submerged vehicle.

Sheriff Billy Woods and his office released only certain details, citing Marsy’s Law and the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

“To ensure that we can build a solid case against this individual that committed these crimes,” he said.

Authorities said they first found Layla Danielle Silvernail, 16, found shot and left on the side of the road Thursday night in the area of Forest Lakes Park on SE 183rd Avenue Road. Deputies said they had responded to the scene at approximately 10:52 p.m.

“When deputies arrived, they noticed she had been shot,” deputies wrote.

She had been lying beside the road, Woods said.

“Layla was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition,” deputies wrote.

Southeastern Fastpitch, a softball organization collecting donations to pay for her funeral and memorial, said on GoFundMe yesterday that Silvernail had no brain activity and her family decided to donate her organs to help others.

Deputies said that on Friday that they found the second victim, a 17-year-old boy, after they responded at approximately 7:55 a.m. to SE 94th Street and SE 188th Court regarding someone lying on the side of the road. He had been shot dead.

Deputies withheld his name, saying that next of kin asked under Marsy’s Law.

Authorities said Friday that they had a person of interest in custody and were interviewing this individual. Investigators did not announce charges or single out a suspect.

Then on Saturday, deputies made a discovery linked to Silvernail. At approximately 12:40 p.m., they responded to the area of Malauka Loop and Malauka Loop Trace after getting information, they said.

“Following their arrival, deputies located a vehicle partially submerged at the edge of a nearby body of water,” deputies wrote.

It was Silvernail’s vehicle, Woods said.

“Members of the MCSO Forensic Unit and Underwater Recovery Team responded to process the scene and search for additional evidence,” deputies said. “MCSO personnel conducted a search of the interior of the vehicle and located a third victim, who was deceased. This female victim’s name is also being withheld at the request of her next of kin pursuant to Marsy’s Law.”

Woods on Monday only identified this girl as another 16-year-old. The sheriff voiced frustration with what he described as rumors on social media. Citing authorities’ knowledge of the case, he denied there was a fourth victim.

“Unless you know something that we don’t, and that means you’re not helping us,” he said. “If you do know more, you need to call us and give us that information.”

He also denied there being a serial killer, asserting this was far from the truth based on what they knew right now.

“And I can give you that assurance,” he said.

He discouraged speculation on social media, saying family members will be reading that.

“And some of you–you make s— up, and it’s devastating to that family, and you need to stop,” he said.

The GoFundMe campaign for Silvernail raised more than $2,000 of a $10,000 goal as of Tuesday.

“She is the definition of a team player and an amazing athlete,” the page stated. “She loved the game of softball, was a great pitcher and could play any position her team needed. She uplifted all of her teammates! She has been taken from us too soon and will be greatly missed.”

From deputies:

If anybody in these areas heard or saw anything suspicious or has any information that may be of interest to investigators, please call Detective Ryan Stith at (352) 368-3542. Additionally, anyone with information that wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352)368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-22 in your tip.

