WATCH LIVE: Former deputy stands trial for negligence and neglect in Parkland school shooting

A former Florida sheriff’s deputy stands trial for negligence, neglect, and perjury for failing to confront the Parkland school shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018.

Scot Peterson, 60, faces up to 96 years in prison for failing to intervene when Nikolas Cruz opened fire at the school, killing 17 people.

Peterson faces seven counts of felony child neglect for the four children who were killed and three who were wounded on the third floor.

There are also three counts of misdemeanor culpable negligence against the defendant for the three adults who were shot, including the teacher and adult student who lost their lives.

The deputy of 32 years is also charged with perjury for lying in a sworn statement to investigators, saying he thought the shots were coming from outside the school.

Security footage shows an armed Peterson arriving at the crime scene and taking cover outside a neighboring building while the shooter fired his weapon around 75 times.

A jury of six, with four alternates, will hear the state argue that the defendant’s actions show that he knew the shots were coming from inside the school building and that he could have prevented some of the shootings if he took action.

Peterson was not charged until the following June and was released on a bond of less than $40,000 two days later.

The trial could last up to two months.

