Prosecutor Confronts Todd Mullis, Asks If He Called His Dying Wife a ‘Cheating Whore’ During 911 Call

The prosecution on Friday cross-examined murder defendant Todd Mullis, 43, and confronted him with a striking allegation. Assistant Attorney General Maureen Hughes questioned him on whether he called his dying wife Amy Mullis a “cheating whore” while doing chest compressions.

#ToddMullis – Prosecutor is playing the 911 call and saying that Mullis whispers, “Go to hell you cheating whore”. Mullis denies that’s what he said. pic.twitter.com/1Xu9AmOrJ0 — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) September 20, 2019

The defendant ambushed his wife on their hog farm, and fatally stabbed her at least twice with a corn rake, said prosecutors. It was over an affair, authorities said. He allegedly tried to stage the death as an accident. The defense acknowledged in opening statements that yes, Amy Mullis was murdered, but claimed that her husband didn’t do it.

Todd Mullis first testified Thursday afternoon, and said that his wife had an affair about four or five years ago. During questioning, the defendant insisted that he was never controlling of his wife, and that while he suspected her of having an affair in 2018, he eventually believed that it wasn’t true.

The defense also tried to explain away shady web searches regarding “killing unfaithful women” and the like. Other people used his iPad, and some searches were inspired by he and Amy Mullis watching history shows together, according to his testimony. The victim also had the password to the device, and often used it for bills and price quotes, he said. The defendant claimed not to know who made searches for things DNA paternity tests.

During cross-examination, Hughes questioned Todd Mullis over his actions on November 10, 2018, the day his wife was found stabbed with the corn rake. The defendant denied ever hearing a struggle before their son discovered mom’s body.

#ToddMullis – Proseutor: Trysten gets in the passenger seat and it’s at that point you put your wife’s body on your 13-year-old son’s lap?

Mullis: Yes

Pros: And she was bleeding?

Mullis: Yeshttps://t.co/oms2BCcwZf pic.twitter.com/0GsHvLqI97 — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) September 20, 2019

Todd Mullis denied calling his dying wife a “cheating whore” in the 911 call. During redirect, he insisted on the stand that he was doing what he could to keep her alive.

