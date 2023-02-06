WATCH LIVE: Penalty Phase for Double Murder Suspect Who Asked for Death Sentence

Steven Lorenzo is scheduled for a penalty phase on two counts of first-degree murder, and to hear him tell it, he actually wants the death penalty for killing Jason Galehouse, 26, and Michael Wachholtz, 26, years ago. You can watch in the player above.

He will die in prison. The question is when. He is already serving a 200-year federal sentence for using a date-rape drug to sexually assault nine men, including Galehouse and Wachholtz.

Co-defendant Scott Schweickert, who pleaded guilty in the 2003 murders in 2016 and also received a 40-year federal sentence in 2007 in connection to Wachholtz’s death, implicated Lorenzo in the killings, according to authorities.

“The co-defendant, Scott Schweickert, has provided sworn testimony that the defendant, Steven Lorenzo, actively participated in the luring of both victims, sexual torture of both victims, the administration of drugs (GHB) to both victims, the restraint of both victims, and ultimately caused the death of both victims by use of force and asphyxiation,” authorities wrote.

A Florida prosecutor laid out the facts and evidence about #StevenLorenzo‘s involvement in the brutal murders of two men in 2003. pic.twitter.com/jhzDPQVNJb — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) December 6, 2022

NEW TRIAL: #StevenLorenzo confessed to murdering Jason Galehouse & Michael Wacchotz and is asking the judge to give him the death penalty. Investigators say he drugged, tortured & used the two as sex slaves. The penalty phase begins Monday in front of Judge ONLY, Lorenzo waived jury. pic.twitter.com/RK7KppOTtH — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) February 3, 2023

Lorenzo waived his right to a jury, instead choosing to leave this in the judge’s hands. At his plea hearing, he asked him not to use any mitigating evidence.

When the judge asked if he killed anyone else besides Galehouse and Wachholtz, Lorenzo said no.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]