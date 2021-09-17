Real Estate Heir Robert Durst Found Guilty of Murdering His Friend Susan Berman in 2000

A jury in California found New York real estate heir Robert Durst, 78, guilty on Friday of first-degree murder in the death of his friend Susan Berman, 55, who was killed execution style at her Beverly Hills home in 2000.

Durst was not present when the verdict was read, to the dismay of the defense. But the verdict was read nonetheless.

#RobertDurst – DeGuerin says they expect to have the results of Durst’s Covid test soon. @LawCrimeNetwork — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) September 17, 2021

#RobertDurst – Defense is objecting to the reading of the verdict because Durst can’t be there in person. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/8q2UkGmHUG — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) September 17, 2021

Although the trial itself was lengthy, it took jurors around 7 and a half hours to reach a verdict. Jurors found that Berman was killed because she was a witness to a crime. Jurors also found that Durst was lying in wait when he committed the murder.

Prosecutors said all along that the victim knew Durst killed his missing wife Kathleen McCormack Durst in 1982 because Berman helped cover up the disappearance. The theory of the case was that Durst was worried Berman would go to authorities in New York State with the truth.

Jurors in Los Angeles County, California only had to decide if Durst killed Berman, but prosecutors led by Deputy District Attorney John Lewin focused much of the case around Kathie Durst’s 1982 disappearance and Robert Durst’s killing of Texas neighbor Morris Black, 71, in 2001. The prosecution maintained that each killing led to the other.

“Do not let this narcissistic psychopath get away with what he has done,” Lewin told jurors in closing arguments. The prosecution described Durst as a prolific and creative liar, but one who nonetheless kept contradicting his own falsehoods. Durst insisted on the stand that certain statements on the HBO docuseries The Jinx were lies coached by filmmaker Andrew Jarecki, but the prosecution dismissed this as Durst failing to keep his fabrications straight over time.

#RobertDurst – Balian says Durst was a social pariah and how does he improve that? He goes on The Jinx and admits he abused his wife, dragged her by the hair, chopped up your neighbor…. Durst testified Jarecki coached him as to improve his image… @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/dJ55wuTXBb — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) September 8, 2021

Durst’s defense lawyers Dick DeGuerin and David Chesnoff maintained the state lacked evidence to actually show their client killed Berman.

#RobertDurst – Chesnoff shows jurors one of their instructions: Special Circumstances: Murder of Witness. The prosecution must prove Susan was a witness to a crime…..”what’s the crime she’s supposed to have witnessed? They don’t say she was in South Salem.” @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/4paTZAPXPk — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) September 13, 2021

#RobertDurst – Chesnoff ends his closing saying there is reasonable doubt in this case, “I hope when this is over you’ll let Mr. Durst be in a hospital of his choosing to live out whatever time he has left. Thank you very, very much.” (he appeared to choke up) @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/Ly1Q8PqGRj — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) September 13, 2021

The general timeline for the case is that Kathie went missing in 1982. According to prosecutors, Berman pretended to be Kathie when calling out sick from the missing woman’s medical school. Robert Durst, who has never been charged let alone tried for killing his wife, got away with the crime for decades, authorities said. Durst finally killed Berman in 2000 to silence her, authorities said. She got a bullet to the back of the head as thanks for covering up Kathie’s disappearance, said prosecutor Habib Balian.

“It was her or me,” Durst said, according to testimony from former friend Nathan “Nick” Chavin. “I had no choice.”

Durst denied saying that.

#RobertDurst – Balian on Durst and Susan Berman: “Together they embarked on a campaign to obscure the truth. To lead the investigation in a completely wrong direction. She called the medical school on his behalf pretending to be Kathleen Durst….he almost got away with.” pic.twitter.com/PjEVSqg5j9 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) September 8, 2021

Durst insisted in testimony that he found Berman’s body at her home, then — thinking no one would believe his innocence — wrote a cryptic, anonymous note for police. In that note, Durst wrote “cadaver” and made the idiosyncratic misspelling “Beverley.” Durst previously denied writing the letter, insisting that only the killer could have written it. Durst’s defense acknowledged that he did write the letter, but only after they could not prohibit handwriting evidence from the trial.

After Berman’s death, Durst fled to Texas where he pretended to be a mute woman in order to evade detection, prosecutors said. By his own account, the defendant wanted to evade then-Westchester County District Attorney Jeanine Pirro. Prosecutors said that the defendant then killed Morris Black for figuring out Durst’s identity.

Ultimately, jurors in Texas acquitted Durst of murder in 2005 after he claimed he accidentally killed Black in self-defense. He maintained that he shot Black during a struggle over a gun. Despite the murder acquittal, the same jury convicted Durst of dismembering Black’s body. Authorities have never found Black’s head, which is where Durst is believed to have shot him.

[Screenshot via Law&Crime Network]

