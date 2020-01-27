Authorities Find Mom and Stepdad in Disturbing Missing Children Case, But Not the Kids

Cops have found the adults in a disturbing missing children case, but there’s no apparent sign of the kids. Lori Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell were served with search warrants in Kauai, Hawaii this weekend in the disappearances of Vallow’s children Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7. Under a court order, officials demand they turn the kids over to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

JUST IN: Kauai Police confirms assisting Rexburg Police in case of missing children of Lori Vallow. Police say there are no local charges or warrants of arrest. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/ibY0kSS13q — Justin Lum Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) January 27, 2020

Hawaii is a long way away from Madison County, Idaho, where Tylee Ryan and Joshua Vallow disappeared in September. The Rexburg Police Department outright blamed Lori Vallow last year, saying she refused to tell them what happened to the missing kids, and that she instead left the state with Daybell. The couple left behind a fraught and ugly family history. Multiple relatives died in the past year. One of them, Vallow’s fourth husband Charles Vallow, claimed in divorce papers that she professed to be a “god” getting ready for the Second Coming of Christ.

”It is astonishing that rather than work with law enforcement to help us locate her own children, Lori Vallow has chosen instead to leave the state with her new husband.” They are asking ANYONE with info about JJ + Tylee to please come forward. pic.twitter.com/yvHD5GSMSS — Erin Cox (@erincoxnews) December 30, 2019

Daybell, and Lori Vallow didn’t answer questions when confronted by an East Idaho News reporter after the couple’s SUV was seized. They ducked into a resort.

Joshua Vallow has brown hair, has brown eyes, stands 4’0″, and weighs 50 pounds, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Tylee Ryan has blonde hair, has blue eyes, stands 5’0″, and weighs 160 pounds. The children were last seen September 23, 2019 in Rexburg, Idaho, authorities said. Officials said the little brother “may be in need of medical attention.”

MISSING: #LivePDNation if you have any information to help us find Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan please call 1-800-843-5678. #LivePD pic.twitter.com/p0cPQ0b21s — Live PD on A&E (@OfficialLivePD) January 12, 2020

