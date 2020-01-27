Featured Posts

Authorities Find Mom and Stepdad in Disturbing Missing Children Case, But Not the Kids

by | 10:18 am, January 27th, 2020

Cops have found the adults in a disturbing missing children case, but there’s no apparent sign of the kids. Lori Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell were served with search warrants in Kauai, Hawaii this weekend in the disappearances of Vallow’s children Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7. Under a court order, officials demand they turn the kids over to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Hawaii is a long way away from Madison County, Idaho, where Tylee Ryan and Joshua Vallow disappeared in September. The Rexburg Police Department outright blamed Lori Vallow last year, saying she refused to tell them what happened to the missing kids, and that she instead left the state with Daybell. The couple left behind a fraught and ugly family history. Multiple relatives died in the past year. One of them, Vallow’s fourth husband Charles Vallow, claimed in divorce papers that she professed to be a “god” getting ready for the Second Coming of Christ.

Daybell, and Lori Vallow didn’t answer questions when confronted by an East Idaho News reporter after the couple’s SUV was seized. They ducked into a resort.

Joshua Vallow has brown hair, has brown eyes, stands 4’0″, and weighs 50 pounds, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Tylee Ryan has blonde hair, has blue eyes, stands 5’0″, and weighs 160 pounds. The children were last seen September 23, 2019 in Rexburg, Idaho, authorities said. Officials said the little brother “may be in need of medical attention.”

[Screengrab via East Idaho News]

