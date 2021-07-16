 Pierrot Simeon Shot and Killed in Brooklyn
Young Suspect Opens Fire on 21-Year-Old Victim in Broad Daylight (VIDEO)

Alberto LuperonJul 16th, 2021, 4:43 pm

Who killed Pierrot Simeon? As seen on video, a young suspect shot and killed the 21-year-old victim outside a store in the East Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn. It was in broad daylight.

The incident happened at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday at Clarkson Avenue and East 53rd Street, a police spokesman told Law&Crime. Simeon was taken to Kings County Hospital and was pronounced. He had sustained two gunshots to the torso, one in the shoulder, and another in the leg. Officers did not have a suspect.

The victim was a local. He lived at an address a short distance from where he was shot.

As seen on video, an unidentified young man in a gray shirt can be seen apparently listening to a phone. He put it away. He pulled out a handgun on Simeon at point blank range. They appeared to facing off. It is unclear why he shot him, whether they knew each other, and what circumstances led up to the shooting.

It was not confirmed if the victim and the shooter knew one another, the spokesman said.

From WABC:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

[Screengrab via WABC]

