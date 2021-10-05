Watch Live: Chad Daybell Change of Venue Hearing

The co-defendant in a tragic and enigmatic murder case is scheduled for a change of venue hearing in Fremont County, Idaho. Chad Daybell, 53, is scheduled for court 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET. You can watch in the player above.

He and wife Lori Daybell, 48, (aka Lori Vallow) are charged with killing her children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, in September 2019. Chad Daybell is also accused of murdering his previous wife Tammy Daybell on October 18 or 19, which officials initially considered a natural death. She died just a couple of weeks before her husband married his current wife. Both Lori and Chad are charged with conspiracy in each of the alleged murders.

Prosecutors are partially acquiescing to the defense’s request for a change of venue in the Chad Daybell case, reasoning that they want to limit appellate problems. They still want the case in Fremont County, but are willing to get jurors from elsewhere.

Lori’s now-dead brother Alex Cox allegedly was a co-conspirator. In fact, he shot and killed Lori Daybell’s previous husband Charles Vallow in July 2019, when the family lived in Arizona. Cops there now believe it is murder. Lori Daybell is charged with conspiracy for that killing, but Cox died in December 2019 of what officials believe was a blood clot.

The kids were found buried on Chad Daybell’s property. Chad Daybell’s children maintains his innocence, suggesting someone may have framed their father. It remains to be seen if the defense will go forward with this approach.

[Booking photo via Rexburg Police Department]

