Prosecutor Quits in Middle of Trial for Former Border Patrol Agent Accused of Being a Serial Killer

A Texas prosecutor quit his job several days into the trial of a former Border Patrol agent accused of being a serial killer. Joshua Davila was an assistant district attorney working on the case against Juan David Ortiz, 39.

“I have officially left the Webb County District Attorney’s Office,” he said in a Facebook post, according to KSAT. “That is the most unprofessional and toxic workplace I’ve ever had to deal with. I do not recommend it. I’m sorry to anyone I let down.”

The office confirmed his resignation but did not address his criticism.

“The Webb County District Attorney’s Office can confirm that ADA Josh Davila resigned this morning,” the office told Law&Crime in a statement. “This does not affect the prosecution of this case.”

Ortiz, who served in Border Patrol for nine years, allegedly targeted female sex workers. Prosecutors presented four slain victims: Guiselda Alicia Hernandez, Claudine Anne Luera, Melissa Ramirez, and Janelle Ortiz (a.k.a. Nikki Enriquez). He tried to also abduct Erika Peña, but she fled, investigators said.

From the arrest documents:

While at the gas station, Erika stated that she and David started talking about Melissa [Ramirez] again. David then pulled out a black in color pistol and pointed it at her. Erika tried to leave the vehicle. David grabbed her shirt to prevent her from existing the vehicle. Erika began to scream for help. Erika pulled off her shirt allowing her to escape and run away from the vehicle. Erika saw a State Trooper vehicle refueling at the gas station. Erika ran towards the Trooper asking for help.

Jurors have seen police interrogation room footage in which Ortiz mocked a trooper who “couldn’t keep up with [him]” during the foot chase.

Prosecutors said Ortiz confessed to investigators that he “wanted to clean up the streets.” He allegedly called the victims “dirt.”

“This case — the evidence will show — is about a man who betrayed his badge, he betrayed his country, he betrayed his family, he betrayed his community for his own selfish needs,” Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said.

“One of the things we would ask you to focus on is the investigation that the Webb County Sheriff’s Office conducted together with the Texas Rangers,” Ortiz attorney Raymond Fuchs said. “Together with the report writing, the lack of reports, the lack of protocol and how they just jumped to certain conclusions.”

