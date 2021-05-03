Watch Live: Joshua Aide on Trial for Fatal Attack That Followed Break Up

Joshua Aide, 40, stands trial in Winnebago County, Wisconsin after prosecutors said he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Borkowski, 33, and another man Joshua Miller, 57, and also murdered his ex’s father James Gruettner, 59. Opening statements are expected as early as Monday afternoon on May 3, and witness testimony would start the day after. You can watch in the player above.

Borkowski dumped Aide after five years together, and rejected his attempts to get back together, citing physical abuse including choking. Prosecutors said the August 4 shooting happened amid a dispute over a vehicle they both owned. Borkowski wanted to replace the radiator, and she refused his help. She said she wanted the vehicle gone by the weekend. Someone was coming to help her fix it. Aide, however, allegedly insisted that no one touch the radiator.

The defendant allegedly opened fire on the three victims as they were working on the vehicle. Borkowski survived a gunshot wound to the ear and the back of her head. Miller survived a shot to the face. Gruettner, however, died from a shot to the forehead.

NEW TRIAL STARTING MONDAY – WI v. #JoshuaAide. Aide allegedly wanted his ex-girlfriend back. She texted that wasn’t going happen and reference previous physical abuse. Prosecutors say an argument over a vehicle left 1 dead, 2 injured. Survivors expected to testify. https://t.co/NYFMQnu1fT — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) April 30, 2021

Aide is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He recently walked back an insanity defense. Filings back in January showed that he was getting ready to argue self-defense at trial.

[Mugshot of Aide via Winnebago County Jail]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]