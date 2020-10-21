Watch Live: Jacob Blake Pretrial Hearing in Sexual Assault Case

Jacob Blake, who was shot and paralyzed by police in a controversial incident on August 23, is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in a sexual assault case. It is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. CT / 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch in the player above.

Blake was charged back in July on a count each of felony third-degree sexual assault, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, with a modifier of domestic abuse, according to online records viewed by Law&Crime.

Authorities said that Blake had once entered the home of a former friend and sexually assaulted her, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times. The woman also said that Blake took her debit card and car, officials said.

A warrant was issued on July 7. Police said that they were called again to the woman’s home on August 23 before Blake’s fateful confrontation with police.

“Kenosha Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2800 block of 40th Street after a female caller reported that her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises,” the Wisconsin DOJ said. “During the incident, officers attempted to arrest Jacob S. Blake, age 29. Law enforcement deployed a taser to attempt to stop Mr. Blake. Mr. Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward.”

A police officer–identified by the Wisconsin Department of Justice as Rusten Sheskey–shot Blake seven times. Blake was paralyzed from the waist down, because of the arrest warrant, he had to post bond before handcuffs were removed from him in the hospital.

He has pleaded not guilty in the sexual assault case. Jury selection is set to begin November 9.

[Screengrab of Blake via Ben Crump]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]