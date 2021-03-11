In Big Win for Prosecution, Judge Rules Derek Chauvin Must Again Face Third-Degree Murder Charge in George Floyd’s Death

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill on Thursday morning ruled that Derek Chauvin, one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the alleged murder of George Floyd, must again face a third-degree murder charge.

The ruling came on the third day of jury selection in Chauvin’s trial. The other three officers are scheduled to be tried together in August in a proceeding separate from Chauvin’s case.

The decision comes after both Chauvin and prosecutors wrestled the question of whether a Feb. 1 Court of Appeals opinion in a different case, State v. Noor, should be interpreted as to allow prosecutors to re-file third-degree murder charges against Chauvin. Cahill ruled that Noor should not affect Chauvin’s trial under the rationale that Noor could be further appealed to the Minnesota Supreme Court and ultimately reversed. The Minnesota Supreme Court subsequently decided to hear arguments in Noor in June 1 — a potential signal that it was unhappy with the lower Court of Appeals decision.

Because Cahill rubbished Noor while deciding that Chauvin should not again face a third-degree murder charge, prosecutors appealed on the narrow question of whether the Noor opinion became binding on trial court judges the moment it was issued. The Court of Appeals agreed with prosecutors on March 5 that Noor became binding precedent the minute it was filed and therefore must control the relevant question in Chauvin’s case. On March 10, the state Supreme Court refused to take up the matter after Chauvin’s attorneys asked for clarity.

Those procedural moves set the stage for Cahill’s Thursday morning ruling.

The underlying legal question, which the Supreme Court has not yet settled, involves conflicting interpretations of Minnesota’s third-degree murder law. The statute says a defendant who intends “to effect the death of any person” but who ultimately “causes the death of another” person “by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others . . . may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 25 years.”

Law&Crime added the boldface type above to highlight the legal issue relevant to both Noor and Chauvin. According to the defense in both cases, the statute only applies when the ultimate victim who died was not the initial focus of harm.

Cahill and the defense both crystalized the issue as a so-called “single-person rule” wrapped up within the third-degree murder statute.

Cahill said he agreed that Noor was procedurally and factually different but that the Court of Appeals decision in Chuavin’s case ultimately tied his hands.

This is a developing story . . .

[image via the Law&Crime Network]

