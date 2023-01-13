WATCH LIVE: Family Triple Murder Trial

An Iowa man stands trial for allegedly massacring his entire family and trying to blame it on a nonexistent mask intruder. You can watch in the player above.

Alexander Jackson, 22, faces three counts of murder in the first degree. As previously reported, police said they responded to the family home in Linn County on the morning of June 15, 2021. They found Alexander’s father Jan Perry Jackson, 61, mother Melissa Ferne Jackson, 68, and sister Sabrina Hana Jackson, 19, dead in different rooms.

The defendant, who was the person to call 911, allegedly claimed he woke up to the sound of gunfire, and he got into a confrontation with a masked, male intruder who shot him in the foot.

Prosecutors said that, in reality, Alexander Jackson “concocted” a story of a “phantom burglar.” Investigators claimed to find no signs that anyone broke into the home or had a struggle.

Police said they found a .22-caliber Browning semi-automatic rifle in the home. Authorities think it is the murder weapon. Jackson allegedly said that he and his father left the weapon by the fireplace after cleaning it the previous night.

Jackson allegedly denied to police that he killed his family, though he added that his father recently gave him an ultimatum: get a job or move out.

Records show he remains in Linn County Jail on a total $3 million bond.

